Official UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Weigh-In Results

The official weigh-ins for tomorrow night’s UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 event at The Forum in Inglewood, CA took place this morning at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott. Both headlining championship bouts have been made official. Click for official results.
*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*
Main Card (Airing live on Pay-Per-View)
UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Bout
Jon Jones: 204 pounds
Alexander Gustafsson: 204.5 pounds
UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship Bout
Cris “Cyborg” Justino (c): 144 pounds
Amanda Nunes: 145 pounds
Welterweight Bout
Michael Chiesa: 170.3 pounds
Carlos Condit: 171 pounds
Light Heavyweight Bout
Corey Anderson: 204.5 pounds
Ilir Latifi: 205.5 pounds
Featherweight Bout
Chad Mendes: 146 pounds
Alex Volkanovski: 145 pounds
Prelims (Airing live on Fox Sports 1)
Heavyweight Bout
Andrei Arlovski: 245.5 pounds
Walt Harris: 258.5 pounds
Featherweight Bout
Megan Anderson: 146 pounds
Cat Zingano: 144 pounds
Bantamweight Bout
Douglas Silva de Andrade: 134.5 pounds
Petr Yan: 135.5 pounds
Lightweight Bout
Ryan Hall: 154 pounds
B.J. Penn: 156 pounds
Early Prelims (Streaming live on UFC Fight Pass)
Bantamweight Bout
Andre Ewell: 135.5 pounds
Nathaniel Wood: 135.5 pounds
Middleweight Bout
Uriah Hall: 185.5 pounds
Bevon Lewis: 186 pounds
Welterweight Bout
Siyar Bahadurzada: 171 pounds
Curtis Millender: 170 pounds
Bantamweight Bout
Montel Jackson: 137 pounds*
Brian Kelleher: 135 pounds
*Jackson misses the bantamweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse.
The ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 will take place later today at The Forum in Inglewood, CA at 4:00 PM PST. The event is free and open to the public, with doors scheduled to open at 3:00 PM PST.
UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 takes places tomorrow night at The Forum in Inglewood, CA. Early prelim bouts are scheduled to begin at 3:15 PM PST and will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass. Prelim bouts will air live on Fox Sports 1 at 5:00 PM PST. The UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 main card will air live on Pay-Per-View at 7:00 PM PST. A limited number of tickets for the event are still available at www.ticketmaster.com.
