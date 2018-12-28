Official UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Weigh-In Results

The official weigh-ins for tomorrow night’s UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 event at The Forum in Inglewood, CA took place this morning at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott. Both headlining championship bouts have been made official. Click for official results.

*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Main Card (Airing live on Pay-Per-View)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Bout

Jon Jones: 204 pounds

Alexander Gustafsson: 204.5 pounds

UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship Bout

Cris “Cyborg” Justino (c): 144 pounds

Amanda Nunes: 145 pounds

Welterweight Bout

Michael Chiesa: 170.3 pounds

Carlos Condit: 171 pounds

Light Heavyweight Bout

Corey Anderson: 204.5 pounds

Ilir Latifi: 205.5 pounds

Featherweight Bout

Chad Mendes: 146 pounds

Alex Volkanovski: 145 pounds

Prelims (Airing live on Fox Sports 1)

Heavyweight Bout

Andrei Arlovski: 245.5 pounds

Walt Harris: 258.5 pounds

Featherweight Bout

Megan Anderson: 146 pounds

Cat Zingano: 144 pounds

Bantamweight Bout

Douglas Silva de Andrade: 134.5 pounds

Petr Yan: 135.5 pounds

Lightweight Bout

Ryan Hall: 154 pounds

B.J. Penn: 156 pounds

Early Prelims (Streaming live on UFC Fight Pass)

Bantamweight Bout

Andre Ewell: 135.5 pounds

Nathaniel Wood: 135.5 pounds

Middleweight Bout

Uriah Hall: 185.5 pounds

Bevon Lewis: 186 pounds

Welterweight Bout

Siyar Bahadurzada: 171 pounds

Curtis Millender: 170 pounds

Bantamweight Bout

Montel Jackson: 137 pounds*

Brian Kelleher: 135 pounds

*Jackson misses the bantamweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse.

The ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 will take place later today at The Forum in Inglewood, CA at 4:00 PM PST. The event is free and open to the public, with doors scheduled to open at 3:00 PM PST.

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 takes places tomorrow night at The Forum in Inglewood, CA. Early prelim bouts are scheduled to begin at 3:15 PM PST and will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass. Prelim bouts will air live on Fox Sports 1 at 5:00 PM PST. The UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 main card will air live on Pay-Per-View at 7:00 PM PST. A limited number of tickets for the event are still available at www.ticketmaster.com.

Stay tuned to SoCalUncensored.com for news and updates.