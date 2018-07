Taya Valkyrie defeated John Hennigan in a Loser Does Dishes for a Year match at July 11th’s Nuclear Heat in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

Nuclear Heat

Match-rimony

July 11, 2018

Hi Hat

Los Angeles, CA

Luchasaurus over Hot Young Briley.

B-Mnus over Tyler Bateman and Watts.

Cryme Tyme (JTG & Shad Gaspard) over PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas).

Taya Valkyrie over John Hennigan in a Loser Does Dishes for a Year match.