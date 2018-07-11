DRKLGHT Clothing to Hold Debut Wrestling Event on July 29 in Hollywood

DRKLGHT Clothing will be promoting a wrestling event on July 29, 2018 at Bar Sinister in Hollywood, CA. The event, titled invocation, will feature a mix of Southern California based wrestlers and wrestlers from outside the area in what the company is calling a unique intersection of wrestling culture with horror and goth culture.

Wrestlers that have been announced for the July 29 event include Jake Crist, Eli Everfly, Bestia 666, Tyler Bateman, B-Boy, Peter Avalon, Ray Rosas, Buggy Nova, Jake Atlas, Suede Thompson, Allie Parker, Sarah Wolfe, and Dom Kubrick among others. Matches have yet to be announced, but we have learned Eli Everfly will be taking on Bestia 666 at the event. This will be the first time Everfly and Bestia have faced each other.

DRKLGHT Clothing, who began sponsoring professional wrestlers three years ago with War Machine (now War Raiders in WWE’s NXT), have been thinking of holding their own wrestling event for the last couple of years. Their involvement in the Southern California wrestling scene, such as sponsoring such wrestlers as Eli Everfly, Delilah Doom, and Brody King, pushed them to try running their first show.

When asked further about what they can add to the Southern California wrestling scene, the promotion replied that “this show is about giving the fans some fantastic matches because we are usually standing in VFW Halls with them and we know what they want.”

In addition to this being the first show run by DRKLGHT Clothing, it will be the first wrestling event held at Bar Sinister in Hollywood in its twenty-year history.

DRKLGHT Clothing’s invocation will have a bell time of 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and are $35.00 for seats or $25.00 for standing room only. Ticket prices will go up by $5.00 at the door. Tickets are available at drklghtwrestling.com.