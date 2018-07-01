Rankings for June 2018

The rankings are in and Douglas James has been named June 2018’s Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Shane Strickland defeating Dragon Lee at PCW Ultra’s June 8 event was named match of the month. Click for June’s full rankings.

Matches

1. Shane Strickland over Dragon Lee – PCW Ultra – June 8 [2]

2. Brian Cage & Melissa Santos over DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) – Bar Wrestling – June 28 [1]

3. Douglas James over Tito Escondido – Ground Zero – June 2 [1]

4. Nicole Savoy over Mia Yim – AWS – June 30 [1]

5. True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Al Snow & Bob Holly – Bumps & Brewses – June 24

Wrestlers

1. Douglas James [2]

2. Shotzi Blackheart [2]

3. Brian Cage

4. Andy Brown

5. Delilah Doom [1]

6. Shane Strickland

7. Eli Everfly

8. Tyler Bateman

9. Tito Escondido

10. Jake Atlas

11. Dragon Lee

12. Suede Thompson

13. True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg)

14. Mia Yim

15. Shazza McKenzie

16. Aerial Monroe

17. Brody King

18. Dust

19. Peter Avalon

20. Kris Wolf

21. Super Panda

22. Willow Nightengale

23. Charli Evans

24. Heather Monroe

24. Luchasaurus

24. Rachael Ellering

Numbers in brackets are first place votes.