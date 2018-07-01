Rankings for June 2018

The rankings are in and Douglas James has been named June 2018’s Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Shane Strickland defeating Dragon Lee at PCW Ultra’s June 8 event was named match of the month. Click for June’s full rankings.
Matches
1. Shane Strickland over Dragon Lee – PCW Ultra – June 8 [2]
2. Brian Cage & Melissa Santos over DoomFly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) – Bar Wrestling – June 28 [1]
3. Douglas James over Tito Escondido – Ground Zero – June 2 [1]
4. Nicole Savoy over Mia Yim – AWS – June 30 [1]
5. True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) over Al Snow & Bob Holly – Bumps & Brewses – June 24
Wrestlers
1. Douglas James [2]
2. Shotzi Blackheart [2]
3. Brian Cage
4. Andy Brown
5. Delilah Doom [1]
6. Shane Strickland
7. Eli Everfly
8. Tyler Bateman
9. Tito Escondido
10. Jake Atlas
11. Dragon Lee
12. Suede Thompson
13. True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg)
14. Mia Yim
15. Shazza McKenzie
16. Aerial Monroe
17. Brody King
18. Dust
19. Peter Avalon
20. Kris Wolf
21. Super Panda
22. Willow Nightengale
23. Charli Evans
24. Heather Monroe
24. Luchasaurus
24. Rachael Ellering
Numbers in brackets are first place votes.
