EWF – 05 January 2018 – Quick Results

Empire Wrestling Federation
January 5, 2018
EWF Arena
Covina, CA
Ty Ray over Matt Vandagriff
Baby Bull over Sergio Santana
Adrian Quest over Blood Eagle
Dicky Mayer over Alonzo Alvarez to retain the EWF American Title
Andy Brown, Mariachi Loco, Super Beetle, Jorel Nelson, & Davion Foreman over Fidel Bravo, Rico Dynamite, Che Cabrera, Saint Synclair, & Biagio Crescenzo
