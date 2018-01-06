EWF – 05 January 2018 – Quick Results

The team of Andy Brown, Mariachi Loco, Super Beetle, Jorel Nelson and Davion Foreman defeated Fidel Bravo, Rico Dynamite, Che Cabrera, Saint Synclair and Biagio Crescenzo in the main event of EWF’s January 5th show in Covina. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

January 5, 2018

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Ty Ray over Matt Vandagriff

Baby Bull over Sergio Santana

Adrian Quest over Blood Eagle

Dicky Mayer over Alonzo Alvarez to retain the EWF American Title

Andy Brown, Mariachi Loco, Super Beetle, Jorel Nelson, & Davion Foreman over Fidel Bravo, Rico Dynamite, Che Cabrera, Saint Synclair, & Biagio Crescenzo