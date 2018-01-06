MPW – 05 January 2018 – Quick Results

Daniel Moon defeated Mikey O’Sheas in a Millennium Cup Series match for the main event of MPW’s January 5th show in Moorpark. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
January 5, 2018
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Malkor vs. Minyun goes to a double-countout
Divity (Duke Bennett & Danny Divine) over Bulletproof & Master Flame
Millennium Cup Series
Brendan Divine over Andrew Mercer
-Brendan Divine earns 2 points
Figgy & The Sweetfish (Aunt Hydie & Dr. Phillip S. Goode [Warren O’Sullivan]) over Ray Rosas & Dan Joseph
Drew Evrist & Brawlin’ Bo Cooper over TMD & Snypes
Millennium Cup Series
Daniel Moon over Mikey O’Shea
-Daniel Moon earns 2 points
Millennium Cup Standings
Pool A
Brendan Divine – 2-0-1 – 4 pts.
Che Cabrera – 2-0-1 – 3 pts.
Danny Divine – 1-1-0 – 2 pts.
Andrew Mercer (replaced Frankie Frank) – 0-3-0 – 0 pts.
Pool B
Dan Joseph – 1-1-1 – 3 pts.
Daniel Moon – 1-0-1 – 3 pt.
Ray Rosas – 1-1-0 – 2 pts.
Mikey O’Shea – 1-2-0 – 2 pts.
No comments yet.