MPW – 05 January 2018 – Quick Results

Daniel Moon defeated Mikey O’Sheas in a Millennium Cup Series match for the main event of MPW’s January 5th show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

January 5, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Malkor vs. Minyun goes to a double-countout

Divity (Duke Bennett & Danny Divine) over Bulletproof & Master Flame

Millennium Cup Series

Brendan Divine over Andrew Mercer

-Brendan Divine earns 2 points

Figgy & The Sweetfish (Aunt Hydie & Dr. Phillip S. Goode [Warren O’Sullivan]) over Ray Rosas & Dan Joseph

Drew Evrist & Brawlin’ Bo Cooper over TMD & Snypes

Millennium Cup Series

Daniel Moon over Mikey O’Shea

-Daniel Moon earns 2 points

Millennium Cup Standings

Pool A

Brendan Divine – 2-0-1 – 4 pts.

Che Cabrera – 2-0-1 – 3 pts.

Danny Divine – 1-1-0 – 2 pts.

Andrew Mercer (replaced Frankie Frank) – 0-3-0 – 0 pts.

Pool B

Dan Joseph – 1-1-1 – 3 pts.

Daniel Moon – 1-0-1 – 3 pt.

Ray Rosas – 1-1-0 – 2 pts.

Mikey O’Shea – 1-2-0 – 2 pts.