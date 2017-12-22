Rey Mysterio’s Lucha Wonderland – 22 December 2017 – Results

The team of Rey Mysterio Jr. and Rocky Romero defeated John Hennigan and Luchasaurus in the main event of December 22nd’s Rey Mysterio’s Lucha Wonderland in El Cajon. Click for full results.

Rey Mysterio’s Lucha Wonderland

December 22, 2017

Sycuan Casino

El Cajon, CA

Black Danger & Steve Pain over Eli Everfly & Black Diamond via package piledriver by Pain on Everfly. [7’42]

Mascarita Dorada & Willie Mack over Dirty Ron McDonald & Famous B via plancha on McDonald by Dorada. [7’56]

Joey Ryan & Laura James over Scorpio Sky & Taya Valkyrie via James rolling up Valkyrie. [9’14]

-Post match Lisa Marie Varon does a run in and attacks Laura James. She then forms a tag-team with Taya for the next show.

Damian 666 & Bestia 666 over B-Boy & Tyler Bateman via Muscle Buster by Damian 666 on Bateman. [8’23]

Rey Mysterio Jr. & Rocky Romero over John Hennigan & Luchasaurus via 619 followed by frog splash by Mysterio on Luchasaurus. [14’14]