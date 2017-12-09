Brewmania – 09 December 2017 – Quick Results

Luke Hawx defeated Brian Cage and Scorpio Sky in the main event of December 9th’s Brewmania show at the Iron Triangle Brewery in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Brewmania
December 9, 2017
Iron Triangle Brewery
Los Angeles, CA
Sexy Chino over PJ Hawk
H.A.T.E (Rico Dynamite & Che Cabrera) vs. True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) goes to a no-contest when Reno Scum interferes
Dirty Ron McDonald over Vegan Superman Jacob Diez in a chain match
Katie Forbes over Ruby Raze and Heather Monroe
Watts over Bu Ku Dao
Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Matt Lancie
J Spade over Karl Fredericks
Luke Hawx over Brian Cage and Scorpio Sky
