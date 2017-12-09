Brewmania – 09 December 2017 – Quick Results

Luke Hawx defeated Brian Cage and Scorpio Sky in the main event of December 9th’s Brewmania show at the Iron Triangle Brewery in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Brewmania

December 9, 2017

Iron Triangle Brewery

Los Angeles, CA

Sexy Chino over PJ Hawk

H.A.T.E (Rico Dynamite & Che Cabrera) vs. True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) goes to a no-contest when Reno Scum interferes

Dirty Ron McDonald over Vegan Superman Jacob Diez in a chain match

Katie Forbes over Ruby Raze and Heather Monroe

Watts over Bu Ku Dao

Bad Dude Tito Escondido over Matt Lancie

J Spade over Karl Fredericks

Luke Hawx over Brian Cage and Scorpio Sky