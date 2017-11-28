Rankings for November 2017

November’s rankings are out and Eli Everfly and Tessa Blanchard were named the wrestlers of the month. Pinkie Sanchez, Eli Everfly, and Super Panda defeating B-Boy, Eric Watts, and Brody King at November 9th’s Bar Wrestling show was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.
Matches
- Pinkie Sanchez, Eli Everfly, & Super Panda over B-Boy, Eric Watts, & Brody King – Bar Wrestling – Nov. 9 [3]
- Adam Cole over Roderick Strong – WWE NXT – Nov. 11 [1]
- Adrian Quest over Eli Everfly – EWF – Nov. 3 [1]
- Team Big Brother (Jessie Godderz & Austin Matleson) over H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) – Bar Wrestling – Nov. 9
- Suede Thompson over Brody King, Tyler Bateman, and Peter Avalon – CWFH – Nov. 12
Men’s Wrestlers
- Eli Everfly [3]
- Brody King [2]
- Ray Rosas
- Tyler Bateman
- Adrian Quest
- Peter Avalon
- B-Boy
- “Uptown” Andy Brown
- Brian Cage
- Fidel Bravo
- Mike Camden
- Eric Watts
- Dicky Mayer
- Ju Dizz
- H.A.T.E (Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite)
- Adam Cole
- Suede Thompson
- Team Big Brother (Jessie Godderz & Austin Matleson)
- Royce Issacs
- Brendan Divine
Women’s Wrestlers
- Tessa Blanchard [2]
- Ember Moon [1]
- Xia Brookside
- Candice LeRae [1]
- Peyton Royce
- Ruby Raze
- Kairi Sane
- Nikki Cross
- Ivy Quinn
- Hydie
- Vanessa Bourne
- Billie Kay
Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes. Only four women’s rankings were submitted.
