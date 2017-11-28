Navigation

Rankings for November 2017

· 11/28/2017 Full Article

Rankings 0

November’s rankings are out and Eli Everfly and Tessa Blanchard were named the wrestlers of the month. Pinkie Sanchez, Eli Everfly, and Super Panda defeating B-Boy, Eric Watts, and Brody King at November 9th’s Bar Wrestling show was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Pinkie Sanchez, Eli Everfly, & Super Panda over B-Boy, Eric Watts, & Brody King – Bar Wrestling – Nov. 9 [3]
  2. Adam Cole over Roderick Strong – WWE NXT – Nov. 11 [1]
  3. Adrian Quest over Eli Everfly – EWF – Nov. 3 [1]
  4. Team Big Brother (Jessie Godderz & Austin Matleson) over H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) – Bar Wrestling – Nov. 9
  5. Suede Thompson over Brody King, Tyler Bateman, and Peter Avalon – CWFH – Nov. 12

Men’s Wrestlers

  1. Eli Everfly [3]
  2. Brody King [2]
  3. Ray Rosas
  4. Tyler Bateman
  5. Adrian Quest
  6. Peter Avalon
  7. B-Boy
  8. “Uptown” Andy Brown
  9. Brian Cage
  10. Fidel Bravo
  11. Mike Camden
  12. Eric Watts
  13. Dicky Mayer
  14. Ju Dizz
  15. H.A.T.E (Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite)
  16. Adam Cole
  17. Suede Thompson
  18. Team Big Brother (Jessie Godderz & Austin Matleson)
  19. Royce Issacs
  20. Brendan Divine

Women’s Wrestlers

  1. Tessa Blanchard [2]
  2. Ember Moon [1]
  3. Xia Brookside
  4. Candice LeRae [1]
  5. Peyton Royce
  6. Ruby Raze
  7. Kairi Sane
  8. Nikki Cross
  9. Ivy Quinn
  10. Hydie
  11. Vanessa Bourne
  12. Billie Kay

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes. Only four women’s rankings were submitted.

,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply