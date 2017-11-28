Rankings for November 2017

November’s rankings are out and Eli Everfly and Tessa Blanchard were named the wrestlers of the month. Pinkie Sanchez, Eli Everfly, and Super Panda defeating B-Boy, Eric Watts, and Brody King at November 9th’s Bar Wrestling show was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Pinkie Sanchez, Eli Everfly, & Super Panda over B-Boy, Eric Watts, & Brody King – Bar Wrestling – Nov. 9 [3] Adam Cole over Roderick Strong – WWE NXT – Nov. 11 [1] Adrian Quest over Eli Everfly – EWF – Nov. 3 [1] Team Big Brother (Jessie Godderz & Austin Matleson) over H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) – Bar Wrestling – Nov. 9 Suede Thompson over Brody King, Tyler Bateman, and Peter Avalon – CWFH – Nov. 12

Men’s Wrestlers

Eli Everfly [3] Brody King [2] Ray Rosas Tyler Bateman Adrian Quest Peter Avalon B-Boy “Uptown” Andy Brown Brian Cage Fidel Bravo Mike Camden Eric Watts Dicky Mayer Ju Dizz H.A.T.E (Che Cabrera & Rico Dynamite) Adam Cole Suede Thompson Team Big Brother (Jessie Godderz & Austin Matleson) Royce Issacs Brendan Divine

Women’s Wrestlers

Tessa Blanchard [2] Ember Moon [1] Xia Brookside Candice LeRae [1] Peyton Royce Ruby Raze Kairi Sane Nikki Cross Ivy Quinn Hydie Vanessa Bourne Billie Kay

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes. Only four women’s rankings were submitted.