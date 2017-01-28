AWS “Dont Bring Your Replica Belt To Our Show” – 28 January 2017 – Quick Results

Tyler Bateman defeated Scorpio Sky and Lil’ Cholo to retain the AWS Heavyweight title in the main event of AWS’s January 28th show. Click for full results.

Alternative Wrestling Show

January 28, 2017

American Legion Post #335

South Gate, CA

Angel Dust over Britt Baker to retain the Phoenix of RISE title [9’00]

Shotzi Blackheart & Delilah Doom over Jewels Malone & Katarina Leigh [9’33]

JR Kratos over Tito Escondido [14’39]

Brody King over Mariachi Loco [8’38]

B-Boy over Suede Thompson, Andy Brown, and Jake Atlas [22’18]

Hudson Envy, Christina Von Eerie, & Saraya Knight over Ruby Raze, Sage Sin, & Rosemary [12’47]

Joey Ryan & Colt Cabana over H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & Che Cabrera) [13’05]

Mercedes Martinez over Chelsea Green to retain the Shimmer championship [10’07]

Tyler Bateman over Scorpio Sky and Lil’ Cholo to retain the AWS Heavyweight title [9’13]