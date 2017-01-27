SoCal News & Notes 01/27/2017

A little late this week, but better late than never, News & Notes is back with updates from across Southern California’s wrestling scene. Today we have updates from CWFH, OWA, SoCal Pro, PWG, DWE, PCW, and more. Click for today’s update.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s promoter Dave Marquez has been meeting with Simon Inoki, who is the president of Japan’s Inoki Genome Federation on a possible joint project. When reached for comment Dave Marquez said they are still just talking at the moment. IGF famously ran two shows in North Korea in 2014.

The promotion will also be opening up their new training facility in Oxnard, the United Wrestling Network International WrestleCenter, shortly. The ring is already setup in the building, and hours and rates will be released within the next few weeks.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s Twitter account has been suspended for three weeks now and the promotion has been unable to get any sort of response from Twitter as to why.

—

Oddity Wrestling Alliance will be having a tournament to crown a Border X World Champion on February 25th. The tournament will feature three first round matches and a triple threat finals. The first round matches are Rey Fenix versus Laredo Kid. Jack Evans versus Bestia 666, and The Oracle versus Rey Horus. OWA also scheduled their start time at 5:00 pm to give wrestlers and fans a chance to make it to Tijuana for The Crash that same night.

—

SoCal Pro will have a grand opening for their new school in San Marcos on February 11th. Details should be released soon.

—

Tickets for Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Only Kings Understand Each Other sold out in less than one minute yesterday. This show actually had less tickets on sale as a make-up to fans who bought tickets to the December show but had them pulled when it was realized they over sold the tickets due to an error.

If you missed out on tickets, PWG is scheduled to run again in March 18th.

—

Desert Wrestling Entertainment announced the lineup for their Desert Classic tournament that will be part of Carrotmania 2 on February 11th. The first round matches are: Ryan Kidd versus Rey Negro, Onyx versus Déjà Vu, Dicky Maier versus Super Beetle, and Anthony Idol versus Ty Ray. They will also have a DWE title match when Arez defends against Seiya.

—

Brittany Wonder will not be at RISE or Kiss of Death Wrestling this weekend. She had to pull out of both for personal reasons.

—

Tickets for Pacific Coast Wrestling’s March 24th show in Wilmington are on sale now. Announced for the show so far is Rob Van Dam and Penta 0 M (formerly Pentagon Jr.). They are teasing a major announcement for Monday.

—

Shotzi Blackheart versus Hudson Envy has been added to the February 25th Maverick Pro (formerly Movie City Wrestling) show. It is being billed as a special SCWA match.

—

Dan Harmon, the creator of Community and Rick & Morty will be one of the hosts for Lucha VaVoom’s February 8th show. He will join regular hosts Blaine Capatch and Jeff Davis.

—

2016 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Thunder Rosa will be facing Jazz for the NWA Women’s World title tonight at NWA Big Apple in New York.

—

There will be a Ric Flair signing at Frank & Sons on February 25th.

—

This week’s shows:

1/27:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

RISE 2 – ASCENT in South Gate, CA

WOW Friday Night Fights VI – “Seaport Teardown” in Long Beach, CA

1/28:

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu in North Hills, CA

VWE in Imperial, CA

KnokX Pro Entertainment in Sun Valley, CA

Kiss of Death Wrestling in East Los Angeles, CA

AWS presents “Don’t Bring Your Replica Title To Our Show” in South Gate, CA

1/29:

RIW in East Los Angeles, CA