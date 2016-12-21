APW volunteer Autumn White in critical condition after being struck by stray bullet

In what will go down as one of the most tragic stories of 2016 in the California wrestling scene, Autumn White, who is a volunteer with Northern California’s APW and sister of pro-wrestler Rik Luxury, was struck in the head by a stray bullet on the morning of December 19th. Two men got into a confrontation with another group and one of them opened fire according to the East Bay Times. Autumn was accompanying Rik Luxury as a passenger in his vehicle as he was taking his daughter to school when she was hit by the stray bullet. Another man was also shot according to the East Bay Times, and is in stable condition. The police have three suspects in custody.

Autumn suffered severe brain trauma and is currently in ICU. She is expected to remain there for several months.

Giving an update on his sister’s condition Rik Luxury, who wrestles regularly for Vendetta Pro and Cen-Cal Pro in Southern California, stated that “as of now there has been no increase in brain swelling. The head dress has been removed and sedation is being slowly reduced. The next 24 to 48 will be critical and surgeons are standing by to relieve any swelling that they can control.” He also advised that they will “continue to update everyone on Autumn’s condition when necessary through social media.”

Thunder Rosa, who is currently in Japan wrestling for Stardom where she will be defending the NWA Western States tag-team titles with Holidead against Momo Watanabe and HZK, told us that she “received the news yesterday morning. I called Rik immediately to let him know that I’m here for him even if I am across the world. I love his family and they are family to me. Tonight when I get in that ring in Kouraken Hall I will wear Autumn’s name on my wrist tape and I will write ‘fighting spirit’ on my body to remind me that she is fighting for her life. Autumn I love you and this match is dedicated to you. Sigue luchando!”

When reached for comment, APW’s Markus Mac had this to say: “Autumn has been such a help over the years not just at APW but for various companies in California. She’s always one of the first to arrive and last to leave helping with everything from the ring to production to selling merchandise for the guys. This couldn’t have happened to a nicer person.”

Autumn’s family have set up a GoFundMe account in order to help pay for her medical expenses for anyone who would like to help. Additionally, SoCalUncensored.com will be donating any money raised through our Highspots.com affiliate account for the months of December, January, and February to help with Autumn’s medical expenses.