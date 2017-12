XWW presents “THE 3rd ANNUAL ULTRAVIOLENT CUP Invitational 2015” in Sun Valley, Ca

XWW PRO WRESTLING IS COME BACK IN NOVEMBER 28 2015 GIVE YOU THE MOST UltraViolent entertainment O AND COME Witness the sickest, most violent death match tournament in the west cost !!!!!!!!

THE ULTRAVIOENT CUP

9 MAN 1 CHAMPION

VFW POST #10040

8548 LANKERSHIM BLVD

SUN VALLEY CA 91352

Doors @ 7pm. Belltime @8 pm.

Adults $10

Kids $5

XWW Presents “ULTRAVIOLET CUP Invitational. NOVEMBER 28 2015

Barefoot thumbtack, LEGO death match:

“The Hardcore Enforcer” Mr. California VS OG PLAYBOY

MEXICAN Death Match:

The HELLKID Vs. THE SHEIK

UNLUCKY 13 Staple Gun Death Match:

? VS OSO LOCO

BARBED WIRE BAT Death Match:

? VS BUDDY LOVE vs CHUEY MARTINEZ

SEMI FINALS-EXORCIST DEATH MATCH AND GAS WEED WACKER Mayhem

FINALS-444 Light Tubes SYRINGES Death Match:

SPECIAL 3 WAY NON -TOURNAMENT MATCH

RED BAT VS RUBEN IGLESIAS VS UNCLE RONNIE

CARD IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE

(Update) From numerous sources, Corporal Robinson, Conor Claxton & Josh Cane will not be at the event as advertised.