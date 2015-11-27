NWA Vendetta Pro Wrestling “Winter Wonderslam 2015” in Santa Maria, Ca

Come join the stars of NWA Vendetta Pro Wrestling as they present Winter Wonderslam 2015 right back at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria, Ca
Vendetta Pro Heavyweight Championship:
Lil Cholo (c) vs So Cal Crazy
NWA Western States Tag Team Championship:
The Classic Connection (Levi Shapiro & “The Ace” Buddy Royal)(c)
vs
The Von Dooms (Vintage Dragon & Cyanide)
NWA Tri-Force Championship:
Sunami (c) vs “The California Black Sheep) Mike Rayne vs Former Tri-Force Champion Jeckles the Jester
Vendetta Vixens Evening Gown Match:
“The Evil Queen” Krazy Kiara Dillon vs Tab Jackson
The Ballard Bros (Shane & Shannon)
vs
The Midnight Delight (“Rock of Love” Billy Blade & “Rock-N” Richie Slade)
The 3rd Annual Rowland Alexander Memorial Battle Royal featuring Stars from:
NWA Vendetta Pro Wrestling – Santa Maria, California
All Pro Wrestling – San Francisco, California
Gold Rush Pro Wrestling – Pacifica, California
Empire Wrestling Federation – San Bernardino, California
Alpha Omega Wrestling (AOW) – Palm Springs, California
Gateway Grand Prix – Chico, California
Pro Championship Wrestling – Oroville, California
East Bay Pro Wrestling – Pacheco, California
Shadow Championship Wrestling – Los Angeles, California
Receive a free autographed poster with your donation of an unopened toy for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation!
Advance Tickets available at
Santa Maria Billiard Lounge
Leisure Time Games in the Santa Maria Town Center
Evergreen Video in Orcutt
La Miramar all Central Coast Locations
The Shack Lompoc
Cheap Thrills Records in San Luis Obispo
and available online via Brown Paper Tickets NOW online at
www.vendettaprowrestling.com