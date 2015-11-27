NWA Vendetta Pro Wrestling “Winter Wonderslam 2015” in Santa Maria, Ca

Come join the stars of NWA Vendetta Pro Wrestling as they present Winter Wonderslam 2015 right back at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria, Ca

Vendetta Pro Heavyweight Championship:

Lil Cholo (c) vs So Cal Crazy

NWA Western States Tag Team Championship:

The Classic Connection (Levi Shapiro & “The Ace” Buddy Royal)(c)

vs

The Von Dooms (Vintage Dragon & Cyanide)

NWA Tri-Force Championship:

Sunami (c) vs “The California Black Sheep) Mike Rayne vs Former Tri-Force Champion Jeckles the Jester

Vendetta Vixens Evening Gown Match:

“The Evil Queen” Krazy Kiara Dillon vs Tab Jackson

The Ballard Bros (Shane & Shannon)

vs

The Midnight Delight (“Rock of Love” Billy Blade & “Rock-N” Richie Slade)

The 3rd Annual Rowland Alexander Memorial Battle Royal featuring Stars from:

NWA Vendetta Pro Wrestling – Santa Maria, California

All Pro Wrestling – San Francisco, California

Gold Rush Pro Wrestling – Pacifica, California

Empire Wrestling Federation – San Bernardino, California

Alpha Omega Wrestling (AOW) – Palm Springs, California

Gateway Grand Prix – Chico, California

Pro Championship Wrestling – Oroville, California

East Bay Pro Wrestling – Pacheco, California

Shadow Championship Wrestling – Los Angeles, California

Receive a free autographed poster with your donation of an unopened toy for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation!

Advance Tickets available at

Santa Maria Billiard Lounge

Leisure Time Games in the Santa Maria Town Center

Evergreen Video in Orcutt

La Miramar all Central Coast Locations

The Shack Lompoc

Cheap Thrills Records in San Luis Obispo

and available online via Brown Paper Tickets NOW online at

www.vendettaprowrestling.com