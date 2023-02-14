Level Up – 11 February 2023 – Results

Ju Dizz and Jeff Roth defeated Alpha Instinct in the main event of Level Up’s February 11 event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results.

Level Up

Bring Em’ Out

February 11, 2023

San Diego, CA

Tag Team Match

24k (Michael Hopkins & Miggy Rose) over The Shady Boys (“The King of Shade” Remi Morgan & “The Ace Of Shade” D.T.F.) via Doomsday LegDrop (06:44.30)

El Primohenio over THE REBEL STORM via Twister (11:16.61)

Leo Cañedo over FATAL & Bamboo via Cutter (12:16.53)

High Fantasy (“Some Dude Chillin” S.D.C. & Artorias) over B-Boy & “The Chula Mamba” Fabrizio via Crucifix Schoolboy to retain the Level Up Tag Team Championship. (16:24.23)

JF3000 over Joey Hustle, Zara Zakher, Sunset Tiger, Coach Mack Wilkes & “The Reverend” Bishop Thunderbird via TKO. (07:22.19)

“The Playmaker” J2 Mattioli over Jeremiah Fresh via Playmaker Lariat. (15:35.22)

Cameron August over “The Kingmaker” Robin Shaw via Superkick. (11:09.28)

Ju Dizz & “The Jackal” Jeff Roth (w/ Barry Sweeney) over Alpha Instinct (Jordan Cruz & CJ Tino) via Elbow Drop. (23:27.93)