Rouge Wrestling – 27 November 2019 – Results

Ruby Raze defeated Brian Cage and Chris Bey in the finals of the Rouge Tournament for the main event of Rouge Wrestling’s Thanksgiving Throwdown in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Rouge Wrestling
Thanksgiving Throwdown
November 27, 2019
1720 Warehouse
Los Angeles, CA

Super Panda, Mariachi Loco, & Koto Hiro over Yuma, Watts, & Adrian Quest.

Priscilla Kelly & Vipress over Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx) to retain the Rouge Wrestling Tag Team Championship.

Rouge Tournament
Chris Bey over Matt Cross.

Rouge Tournament
Brian Cage over Hammerstone.

Rouge Tournament
Ruby Raze over Vipress.

Rouge Tournament
Ruby Raze over Brian Cage and Chris Bey.

