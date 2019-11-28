Rouge Wrestling – 27 November 2019 – Results

Ruby Raze defeated Brian Cage and Chris Bey in the finals of the Rouge Tournament for the main event of Rouge Wrestling’s Thanksgiving Throwdown in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Rouge Wrestling

Thanksgiving Throwdown

November 27, 2019

1720 Warehouse

Los Angeles, CA

Super Panda, Mariachi Loco, & Koto Hiro over Yuma, Watts, & Adrian Quest.

Priscilla Kelly & Vipress over Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx) to retain the Rouge Wrestling Tag Team Championship.

Rouge Tournament

Chris Bey over Matt Cross.

Rouge Tournament

Brian Cage over Hammerstone.

Rouge Tournament

Ruby Raze over Vipress.

Rouge Tournament

Ruby Raze over Brian Cage and Chris Bey.