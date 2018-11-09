Joey Ryan Suffers Apparent Torn Pectoral Muscle

At last night’s Major League Wrestling show in Chicago, IL, Joey Ryan revealed that he had likely torn his pectoral muscle at Pro Wrestling Religion’s November 7 event in Austin, TX. Despite the injury Ryan still wrestled his schedule match at MLW, teaming with Swoggle to defeat The Dirty Blondes, but has canceled his remaining bookings for this weekend.

After Ryan’s match at MLW, he showed the injury to the crowd and stated “this looks pretty bad, it doesn’t look great. There is a lot of swelling. At least I still have my dick. There’s probably a pretty good chance I’m going to need surgery and if I have to take any length of time off, I’m so happy I got to wrestle in Chicago one more time.”

Had a blast teaming with @wwehornswoggle tonight in Chicago but it’s true; I tore my pec (heard it’s going around) last night in Austin. Unfortunately, I need to pull off @pro_after & @SouthsideWE for the rest of the weekend so I can see my doctor & figure out the severity of it. pic.twitter.com/B0fo8IZL1V — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) November 9, 2018

Ryan was scheduled to appear at Pro Wrestling After Dark in New Jersey on Friday and Southside Wrestling in Bedford on Saturday Sunday, but is returning to Los Angeles to be evaluated by his doctor.

We contacted Joey Ryan and he advised us that the injury “looks really bad, but I am not having any pain and I have full mobility.”

Because the severity of the injury is not yet known, it is unknown if it will affect any of Ryan’s future bookings outside of the three that had to be canceled this weekend. He is currently next scheduled to wrestle at Bar Wrestling in Baldwin Park on November 15 and face Nick Gage for the GCW Heavyweight Championship at Joey Janela’s LA Confidential in Los Angeles on November 16.

Joey Ryan began his wrestling career at EWF’s School of Hard Knocks in San Bernardino and is one of only three wrestlers to have won the Southern California Wrestler of the Year, Tag-Team of the Year, and Match of the Year Award.

We will provide an update on Joey Ryan’s status when more information is known.