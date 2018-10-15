Lucha VaVoom Returns With Its Annual Halloween Events Next Week

Lucha VaVoom will be holding their annual Halloween shows next week, on October 24 and 25 at the Mayan Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The events, titled Circo de Vampiros, will have a main event that features Bárbaro Cavenario, Extreme Tiger, Flamita, and Magno “The Man Mountain” Rudo. Other wrestlers scheduled to appear are Mariacho Loco, Dirty Sanchez, Jaguar Rojo, Dr. Maldad, Kikutaro, and the Crazy Chickens.

Lucha VaVoom Champion Dama Fina and Joey Ryan were also announced for the shows via the promotion’s social media.

In addition, the Halloween shows will also feature a special music performance by multimedia artist Viktoria Modesta (the world’s first bionic pop-artist), the return of Karis (an androgynous performance artist who has worked with Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, and Pink, among others), and a live music performance from Neon Music (a transmedia superstar, musician, actress, designer, stylist, DJ, and producer; who will be performing her version of post-punk band Bauhaus’ “Bela Lugosi’s Dead.”)

For more details check out Lucha VaVoom’s press release:

Lucha VaVOOM is back with a gigantic two-night Halloween event and new documentary! Los Angeles’ longest running, most celebrated action-packed variety show where electrifying Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy collide, returns Wednesday, October 24 and Thursday, October 25 to The Mayan Theater (1038 S Hill St.) in downtown Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale now at LuchaVaVOOM.com. Lucha VaVOOM’s hometown faithful are encouraged to attend in costume and brace themselves for a huge helping of lucha libre-style wrestling straight from Mexico City, Tijuana, Guadalajara, and Juarez, plus high-octane performances from world-renowned talent, hairy monsters, tequila, minis, aerialists, hula hoops, low riders, comedy, live music, and more at this year’s “Circo de Vampiros” shows. The shows will include a special music performance by multimedia artist Viktoria Modesta, the world’s first bionic pop-artist, who’s totally changing people’s views on disability in modern culture. Her conceptual content, creative direction & live shows explore future identity through performance art, fashion design, technology, art and science. Click here to watch her video for “Prototype,” which has over 200+ million impressions worldwide. Plus, the return of the exquisite Karis (an androgynous and queer performance artist, most notable for his hula hoop artistry, who has graced stages across the globe and worked with Madonna, Christina Aguilera, Katy Perry, and Pink, among others) and a live music performance from Neon Music, a transmedia superstar, musician, actress, designer, stylist, DJ, and producer; who will be performing her version of post-punk band Bauhaus’ “Bela Lugosi’s Dead.” Click here to watch the recently-released official video for new single “I Love Success.” Lucha VaVOOM’s Halloween shows will also feature: professional lucha libre wrestling matches (including the main event between Bárbaro Cavenario, Extreme Tiger, Flamita, and Magno “The Man Mountain” Rudo; plus matches between Mariacho Loco, Dirty Sanchez, Jaguar Rojo, Dr. Maldad, evil Kikutaro, and the Crazy Chickens (these pollos locos are the dream team tag team) and high-octane performances (including the LVV debut from divine Russian-born, L.A.-based alternative model and burlesque performer MOSH (hailed as “one of the world’s leading alternative and fetish models” by Model Mayhem; click here to get a taste of her show) and aerialist extraordinaire Veronica Yune). Plus, comedy hosts Dana Gould and Jeff Davis will deliver insanely off-the-cuff commentary. Doors for this 21+ event open at 7:00pm and the show goes from 8:00pm to 10:30pm. Tickets are on sale now at $40.00 for general admission tickets (includes balcony and mezzanine seats) and $55.00 for ringside seating. For tickets and more info, visit LuchaVaVOOM.com. Out October 16th, Lucha VaVOOM: Inside America’s Most Outrageous Show is the award-winning documentary from director Ben Churchill and TV4 Entertainment, providing an inside look into America’s most outrageous show. Discover how this family of wildly creative and passionate performers from diverse backgrounds, ethnicities, and gender orientations come together to create a unique shared experience. As the costumes, alter egos, and flamboyant performances are put on display, these masked marvels reveal their truest selves, offering up stories of perseverance, equality, and self-acceptance. The documentary takes you onstage, backstage, and into the minds of the wrestlers, dancers, and producers who provide a show that is not only entertaining but has the power to change people’s perspectives. Click here to watch the trailer and for more info, visit LuchaVavoomFilm.com.

Tickets for the events are available online at TicketWeb.com or at Wacko at 633 Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles and BRAT at 1938 14th St. in Santa Monica.