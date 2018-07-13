Quintessential Pro – 12 July 2018 – Quick Results

Adam Thornstowe defeated Jeff Cobb to retain the QPro Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Quintessential Pro’s July 12th event in Baldwin Park. Click for results.

Quintessential Pro

July 12th, 2018

American Legion Post 241

Baldwin Park, CA

Karl Fredericks defeated Tyler Bateman via pinfall after a Go 2 Sleep.

Joey Ryan & Sage Sin defeated Johnny Yuma & Buggy Nova via pinfall after a double team Dick Plex and Lungblower move.

Artemis Spencer defeated Jake Atlas via pinfall after a Powerbomb Lungblower.

The Killer Baes (Heather Monroe & Laura James) defeated PPRay of H.A.T.E (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) via pinfall after hitting a Doomsday Device on Peter Avalon.

Matt Riddle defeated Luster The Legend via submission.

Mia Yim defeated Nicole Matthews and Rachael Ellering in an Elimination Three Way Dance.

Ellering eliminated Matthews.

Yim eliminated Ellering.

Adam Thornstowe defeated Jeff Cobb to retain the QPro Heavyweight Championship after a Top Rope Double Stomp to the back of Cobb’s head.

Results courtesy of Julio Paz of Rice and Beans.