SoCal News & Notes 07/10/2018

In today’s SoCal News & Notes we have updates from Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, SoCal Pro, FIST Combat, Lucha Underground, Bar Wrestling, EWF, MPW Unsanctioned, and more. Plus this week’s Southern California pro-wrestling event lineup. Click for today’s update.

Actor and former WCW champion David Arquette will have his first match since teaming with Alex Riley against Randy Orton in a handicap match on the December 13, 2010 Monday Night Raw. He will be facing Canadian independent wrestler and actor RJ Skinner, who wrestles as RJ City, at Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s television taping in Port Hueneme. I was told the match would “more than likely” later air on the promotion’s television program.

The feud between Arquette and Skinner has been taking place on Twitter since March and has involved frequent promo’s attacking the other. Sites such as TMZ had recently begun covering the feud as well. Championship Wrestling from Hollywood has received a number of media credential requests for the tapings as well.

Skinner, who played Gildar on Nickelodeon’s Splatalot, will be making his Southern California debut. This will also be Arquette’s first official match in Southern California, though he did get involved in a match at Peter and Ray’s Birthday Bash last month. Arquette won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on the April 25, 2000 episode of WCW’s Thunder when he teamed with Diamond Dallas Page against Eric Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett. The match had a stipulation where whoever got the pin would be the champion, and Arquette pinned Bischoff. He lost the title a couple weeks later to Jeff Jarrett in a triple-threat match when he turned on Diamond Dallas Page. WWE Magazine later listed his title reign as the number one reason WCW failed. Arquette donated all of the money he made in WCW to the families of Owen Hart, Brian Pillman, and Darren Drozdov.

The promotion has also announced a match between Tito Escondido and Adrian Quest and Soul Burners versus Fidel Bravo and Pinx for the taping.

—

FIST Combat plans to open a training facility in the San Diego area later this year. The promotion also plans to expand into Bakersfield.

—

Both Delilah Doom and Shotzi Blackheart are off of the Stardom tour that was supposed to start this weekend due to both having ankle injuries. They both missed July 7 RISE event in Naperville, IL where they were scheduled to have an Iron Woman match for Doom’s Phoenix of RISE title. Doom relinquished the title and Tessa Blanchard and Mercedes Martinez fought for it, with Blanchard winning.

—

Individual tickets for November’s NXT Takeover, Monday Night Raw, and Smackdown shows at The Staples Center in Los Angeles will go on sale on July 20. Originally tickets for the three events were only available as part of a package deal with WWE’s Survivor Series.

—

Last week’s episode of Lucha Underground had 85,000 viewers. The show aired on the Fourth of July holiday, so a drop was expected. An old episode of Xena: Warrior Princess that aired on El Rey as part of a marathon had slightly less viewers at 79,000 but actually finished one spot ahead of Lucha Underground in the ratings due to less households watching television at that time. That can’t be seen as a good sign for Lucha Underground, as Xena reruns probably cost the network a fraction of what an episode of Lucha Underground costs. Sure the Xena marathon was a special event, but if the network can get similar ratings out of a 20 year old show, why spend the money to make the new show.

—

SoCal Pro has announced a partial lineup for their July 21 show in San Marcos. Dirty Doug , SoCal Crazy, and Fidel Bravo will be meeting in a triple-threat to determine the number one contender to Andy Brown’s SoCal Pro Heavyweight Title and True Grit will be defending the SoCal Pro Tag-Team Titles against Lil’ Cholo and Mariachi Loco.

—

Andy Brown will be defending the EWF Heavyweight Title against Brian Cage in a first-ever meeting on August 3 at the EWF Arena in Covina.

—

Baja Stars USA, which shut down a few months ago then changed their minds, will be holding a third anniversary show in February 2019.

—

Ace Romero will be wrestling at Bar Wrestling in Baldwin Park on August 2.

—

Brawlin’ Bo Cooper and Hellkid (who had a big deal made about his retirement last year) are running a monthly off shoot of MPW called MPW Unsanctioned. The events are being held at the Millennium Wrestling Academy in Moorpark, with the next one being July 28. To sell the show not being sanctioned by MPW, all of the ring aprons were turned backwards at the debut show.

—

This week’s Southern California pro-wrestling events:

7/11:

Nuclear Heat in Los Angeles, CA

7/12:

Quintessential Pro in Baldwin Park, CA

7/13:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

PWG presents Threemendous V in Los Angeles, CA

7/14:

EWF in Riverside, CA

Ground Zero: Phase VI in Imperial Beach, CA

Bar Wrestling 14: Pinkerton in Baldwin Park, CA

7/15:

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

Suburban Fight Pro presents Sound and Fury in Los Angeles, CA