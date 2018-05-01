Navigation

Rankings for April 2018

05/01/2018

Rankings 0

Rankings for April 2018 are out and for the third month in a row Brody King has been named Southern California Wrestler of the Month. This is the first time a wrestler has won Wrestler of the Month three months in a row since B-Boy in 2002. Ring Kampf defeating Violence Unlimited at PWG’s April 20 All Star Weekend 14 was named match of the month. 

Matches

  1. Ring Kampf (Walter & Timothy Thatcher) over Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Tyler Bateman) – PWG – April 20 [2]
  2. Bandido over Rey Horus – PWG – April 21 [1]
  3. Taiji Ishimori over Bandido – PWG – April 20 [1]
  4. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) over The Chosen Bros (Matt Riddle and Jeff Cobb) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) – PWG – April 20
  5. Brian Cage over Douglas James – Bar Wrestling – April 12 [1]

Wrestlers

  1. Brody King [3]
  2. Bandido [1]
  3. WALTER [1]
  4. Rey Horus
  5. Jeff Cobb
  6. Keith Lee
  7. Trevor Lee
  8. Tyler Bateman
  9. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz)
  10. Douglas James
  11. Taiji Ishimori
  12. Matt Riddle
  13. Eli Everfly
  14. Willie Mack
  15. Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)
  16. Chris Bey
  17. Sammy Guevara
  18. Joey Janela
  19. Andy Brown
  20. Robbie Eagles
  21. Adrian Quest
  22. Tessa Blanchard
  23. B-Boy
  24. Scorpio Sky
  25. Jonah Rock
