Rankings for April 2018 are out and for the third month in a row Brody King has been named Southern California Wrestler of the Month. This is the first time a wrestler has won Wrestler of the Month three months in a row since B-Boy in 2002. Ring Kampf defeating Violence Unlimited at PWG’s April 20 All Star Weekend 14 was named match of the month.

Matches

Ring Kampf (Walter & Timothy Thatcher) over Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Tyler Bateman) – PWG – April 20 [2] Bandido over Rey Horus – PWG – April 21 [1] Taiji Ishimori over Bandido – PWG – April 20 [1] The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) over The Chosen Bros (Matt Riddle and Jeff Cobb) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) – PWG – April 20 Brian Cage over Douglas James – Bar Wrestling – April 12 [1]

Wrestlers

Brody King [3] Bandido [1] WALTER [1] Rey Horus Jeff Cobb Keith Lee Trevor Lee Tyler Bateman The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) Douglas James Taiji Ishimori Matt Riddle Eli Everfly Willie Mack Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) Chris Bey Sammy Guevara Joey Janela Andy Brown Robbie Eagles Adrian Quest Tessa Blanchard B-Boy Scorpio Sky Jonah Rock