Rankings for April 2018 are out and for the third month in a row Brody King has been named Southern California Wrestler of the Month. This is the first time a wrestler has won Wrestler of the Month three months in a row since B-Boy in 2002. Ring Kampf defeating Violence Unlimited at PWG’s April 20 All Star Weekend 14 was named match of the month.
Matches
- Ring Kampf (Walter & Timothy Thatcher) over Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Tyler Bateman) – PWG – April 20 [2]
- Bandido over Rey Horus – PWG – April 21 [1]
- Taiji Ishimori over Bandido – PWG – April 20 [1]
- The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) over The Chosen Bros (Matt Riddle and Jeff Cobb) and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) – PWG – April 20
- Brian Cage over Douglas James – Bar Wrestling – April 12 [1]
Wrestlers
- Brody King [3]
- Bandido [1]
- WALTER [1]
- Rey Horus
- Jeff Cobb
- Keith Lee
- Trevor Lee
- Tyler Bateman
- The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz)
- Douglas James
- Taiji Ishimori
- Matt Riddle
- Eli Everfly
- Willie Mack
- Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)
- Chris Bey
- Sammy Guevara
- Joey Janela
- Andy Brown
- Robbie Eagles
- Adrian Quest
- Tessa Blanchard
- B-Boy
- Scorpio Sky
- Jonah Rock
