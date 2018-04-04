Vendetta Pro Cancels Friday’s “April Cruels Day” Event in Santa Maria

Vendetta Pro Wrestling announced that their event this Friday, April 6, has been cancelled. The event, which is their annual April Cruels Days show, was scheduled to take place at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria with Buddy Royal in a grudge match against Vintage Dragon and the Midnight Delight defending the International Tag titles against The Honor Society as the announced matches.

The promotion released the following statement on their social media to announce the cancellation:

Dear Fans, Due to circumstances beyond the control of Vendetta Pro Wrestling, we have been forced to postpone our April 6, 2018 wrestling event in Santa Maria, California. “April Cruels Day” is cancelled, but we will be announcing a new date soon. Fans that have purchased tickets for “April Cruels Day” will have their tickets honored at the next Vendetta Pro Wrestling event. Otherwise, please contact vpwrestling@aol.com for refund information. We apologize for any inconvenience, as we too were looking forward to this event. Once again, we will announce a new date soon. Thank you.

When the promotion was contacted for further information they would only confirm there was an issue with the venue and the new date would likely be at another location. They also stated that “they wouldn’t count out using the Radisson Hotel again down the road.”

Vendetta Pro Wrestling was started by Billy Traughber in 2009 and began running events at the Radisson Hotel in Santa Maria in January 2010. By late 2013 the Radisson had become their main venue in Santa Maria and the location the promotion would hold its most important shows. They have held an April Cruels Day show every year since 2010.

The promotion also recently started its own Twitch channel where they have brought back their television show after a three year absence. A new episode premieres every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. pacific at twitch.tv/vendettaprowrestling.