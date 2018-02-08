SoCal News & Notes 02/08/2018

In today’s Southern California wrestling news update we have the latest on Ground Zero, Mr. Impact, PCW Ultra, West Hollywood Wrestling, Baja Stars USA, CWFH, Vendetta Pro, and more. Click for today’s update.

Ground Zero has announced additional matches for their March 31st show in San Diego. At the promotion’s most recent show on February 3rd a match between Eli Everfly and Tyler Bateman was announced. This will be a rare matchup between the two most recent Southern California Wrestlers of the Year. The 2016 and 2015 winners met when Tyler Bateman defeated B-Boy on a Wrestling Pro Wrestling show in July 2017. Before that, the last meeting between the previous winners happened outside of Southern California, when Adam Cole defeated Kevin Steen in Ring of Honor in Toronto, Canada on May 10, 2014.

Other matches that have been announced are Heather Monroe taking on Delilah Doom, Jorel Nelson versus Owen Travers, and the main event of Douglas James facing Andy Brown.

Ground Zero’s March 31st show will be held at the Montgomery Waller Rec. Center in San Diego instead of the Imperial Beach Sports Park due to a scheduling conflict at the Sports Park. The promotion will be returning to Imperial Beach with their April show.

Local wrestler Michael “Mr. Impact” Johnson died last week. Not a lot of details have been released but it is being said it is due to complications from diabetes.

PCW Ultra has been announcing matches for their March 16 show in Wilmington. Announced so far are Penta El Zero M defending the PCW Ultra title against Rob Van Dam, Douglas James will defend the PCW Light Heavyweight title against Jordan Devlin, Eli Everfly versus Chris Bey, Warbeast (Shiek and Fatu) defending the PCW Tag-Team titles against Bestia 666 and Damian 666, Brody King versus Hammerstone, Flip Gordon will meet Garza Jr., and Kikutaro versus Swoggle.

West Hollywood Wrestling, which had already changed the date and location of their debut show once, canceled their show scheduled for tonight in North Hollywood. The cancellation wasn’t unexpected. It is difficult to get an audience for a new promotion unless you have an interesting concept or a strong card, and West Hollywood Wrestling had neither. The promotion stated they plan on rescheduling their show to a later date.

Baja Stars USA plans on running in the Los Angeles area on April 22. Scheduled to headline are Penta El Zero M, Garza Jr., Bestia 666, and Misterioso Jr. No venue has been announced.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood will be holding the finals of their PP3 Cup tournament at the promotion’s February 11 tapings in Port Hueneme. The finalists are Suede Thompson and Royce Issacs. NWA Worlds champion Nick Aldis will also be wrestling at the show.

Midnight Delight (Billy Blade and Richie Slade) have held Vendetta Pro’s tag-team titles for 283 days as of today. The longest reign in the promotion’s history to date is 300 days by Dos Perfectos (Jesse Jimenez and Greg Hernandez), holding the titles from July 16, 2011 to May 11, 2012.

KnokX Pro will once again be holding their WrestleFair event in Perris. This year it will be held on April 29. Mil Mascaras and Crime Time have been announced as appearing. A Samoan Dynasty family reunion will also be taking place.

With at least 24 wrestling events taking place in New Orleans, LA over Wrestlemania weekend, April 5 through April 10, there will not be a lot of talent available for any events outside that area. Currently, EWF is the only promotion scheduled to run in Southern California during those dates, however that can change as some promotions do not announce events that far out. Eli Everfly, Delilah Doom, Douglas James, Joey Ryan, Brody King, and Jake Atlas will all be in New Orleans during Wrestlemania weekend.

This week’s shows:

2/8:

MidgetMania in Morongo Valley, CA

2/9:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

FIST Combat in San Diego, CA

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu in Los Angeles, CA

2/10:

SoCal Pro in San Marcos, CA

2/11:

Ola De Lochadores LA in Los Angeles, CA

Desert Pro Wrestling presents CarrotMania 3 in Holtville, CA

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

HWP in Oxnard, CA

2/13:

WWE Smackdown Live in Bakersfield, CA

2/14:

Lucha VaVoom in Los Angeles, CA (21 & Over)