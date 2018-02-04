EWF – 03 February 2018 – Quick Results

Rico Dynamite won a battle royal in the main event of EWF’s February 3 show in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.
Empire Wrestling Federation
February 3, 2018
Esther Snyder Center
Baldwin Park, CA
Andy Brown over Rico Dynamite
Maritza Janet over Ayoka
Dicky Mayer over Adrian Quest
Mariachi Loco & SoCal Crazy over Akiyori Takizawa & Shunsuke Sayama
Super Beetle over Saint Synclair
Fidel Bravo over Jorel Nelson
Rico Dynamite won a battle royal
-Rico Dynamite earns a title shot at EWF’s 22nd anniversary show
-Because of interference, Commissioner Jake Alexander rules that the final 5 wrestlers in the battle royal would compete in a ladder match on March 6 for the spot in the title match. The 5 wrestlers are Andy Brown, Rico Dynamite, Super Beetle, Vandagriff, and Danny Limelight.
No comments yet.