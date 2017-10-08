PWU – 08 October 2017 – Quick Results

Zokre defeated “Uptown” Andy Brown in the main event of PWU’s October 8th show in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Pro Wrestling Uncensored

October 8th 2017

Lucha Pro Arena

Los Angeles, CA

Darwin Finch over Pinky

Lord Ateu vs. Kwip Sullivan went to double countout

Mike Camden over SoCal Crazy

“Charming” Biagio Crescenzo over Hector Canales

The Feelyons (Senior Buttons & Osiris Mittens) over The Heavy Hitters (Biggie Biggz & Tony Raze)

Zokre over “Uptown” Andy Brown

Credit: Mike Draven