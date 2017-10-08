PWU – 08 October 2017 – Quick Results

Zokre defeated “Uptown” Andy Brown in the main event of PWU’s October 8th show in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Pro Wrestling Uncensored
October 8th 2017
Lucha Pro Arena
Los Angeles, CA
Darwin Finch over Pinky
Lord Ateu vs. Kwip Sullivan went to double countout
Mike Camden over SoCal Crazy
“Charming” Biagio Crescenzo over Hector Canales
The Feelyons (Senior Buttons & Osiris Mittens) over The Heavy Hitters (Biggie Biggz & Tony Raze)
Zokre over “Uptown” Andy Brown
Credit: Mike Draven
