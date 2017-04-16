Navigation

MWF – 16 April 2017 – Quick Results

The Punisher, Super Maquina Jr., and Venom defeated Kiss Jr., Kiss III, and Super Muneco in the main event of MWF’s April 16th, 2017 event in East Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

MWF
April 16th, 2017
Boys & Girls Club of East Los Angeles
East Los Angeles, CA

Maligno defeated Ultimo Imperio

Mr. California defeated Rey Volcan Sr.

Rayo De Plata & White Pork defeated Rey Volcan Jr. and Poder Infernal

The Punisher, Super Maquina Jr., and Venom defeated Kiss Jr., Kiss III, and Super Muneco

