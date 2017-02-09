Wrestle Warehouse & SoCal Pro Wrestling Grand Opening on Saturday in San Marcos, CA

Wrestle Warehouse & SoCal Pro Wrestling will be holding a grand opening event for their new training facility in San Marcos, CA on Saturday, February 11th, 2017, featuring live matches and an appearance from Konnan. Plus details SoCal Pro Wrestling’s “Gold Rush” in Oceanside, CA on February 18th, 2017.

Between 11AM-4PM, Wrestle Warehouse & SoCal Pro will be hosting a grand opening event where people interested in becoming professional wrestlers a chance to take a tour of SoCal Pro Wrestling’s new Pro Wrestling & Lucha Libre School. Students interested in joining the school will be able to sign up that day for classes beginning March 1st, 2017. Students who sign up on February 11th, 2017 will also receive a discount on their first month of training.

Wrestle Warehouse & SoCal Pro will also be hosting Meet & Greet with Konnan between 1PM-2PM. There will also be live matches taking place between 2PM-3PM, with lineup details and matches to be announced later.

The Wrestle Warehouse & SoCal Pro Wrestling Training Facility is located at 133 Newport Dr., Suite G, San Marcos, CA, 92069. For more information, contact 760-845-6978 or email socalprowrestling@hotmail.com.

A week later, SoCal Pro Wrestling will present “Gold Fever” at the Boys & Girls Club of Oceanside in Oceanside, CA on February 18th, 2017 at 7PM featuring Psicosis & Lil’ Cholo vs. SoCal Crazy & Mariachi Loco, Mike Camden defending the SoCal Pro Heavyweight Championship against Big Daddy Destro, and more. The Oceanside Boys & Girls Club is located at 401 Country Club Lane, Oceanside, CA, 92054. For more information, visit www.SoCalProWrestling.com.