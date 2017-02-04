MPW 03 February 2017 Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling

MPW Arena

February 03rd 2017

Moorpark, Ca

At the start of the show, Clubbin’ Cody proposed a challenge for Daniel Moon’s spot in the World Championship Gauntlet. MPW owner Triple X accepted the stipulation and announced it official for later in the show.

Osiris Mittens defeated “Backwoods” Warren O’Sullivan via pin fall.

“Lethal” Logan X defeated Ja Rasta in under one minute with a rear-naked chokehold submission.

Bulletproof defeated Master Flame with outside interference from Duke Bennett, via pin fall. Bulletproof advanced to the World Championship Gauntlet Match.

Auntie Hydie defeated the Big Banana via pin fall.

Clubbin’ Cody defeated Daniel Moon via pin fall. Clubbin’ Cody takes Moon’s place in the World Championship Gauntlet Match.

Daniel Moon was enraged by his defeat and immediately challenged Danny Divine, who helped Clubbin’ Cody advance, for Divine’s place in the Gauntlet. Divine accepted the challenge, but was attacked before the match by all three members of The Echelon. Moon’s valet Aurora Starr handed Lex Icon a brick-sized envelope filled with cash as the payoff.

Daniel Moon went on to defeat Danny Divine via submission. Daniel Moon takes Danny Divine’s spot in the World Championship Gauntlet Match.

Dan Joseph defeated “Prodigy” Preston Moseby via pin fall. Dan Joseph advanced to the World Championship Gauntlet Match.

In the Main Event, Ray Rosas acquired a three-count over Hobo. However, the referee would rescind the decision when he realized Hobo had his foot on the rope during the pin fall. Rosas refused to re-enter the ring on the basis that he had already won the match. Winner via count out, Hobo.

Results courtesy of MPW