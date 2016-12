MWF – 25 December 2016 – Quick Results

Graffiti Kid lost his hair when he and his teammates, The Punisher, La Furia, and Hades were defeated Kiss Jr., Kiss III, Seita, and Rayo de Plata at MWF’s December 25th show in East Los Angeles. Click for complete results.

Mexican Wrestling Federation

December 25, 2016

Boys and Girls Club

East Los Angeles, CA

Ray Lee over Maligno

Mr. California over Biagio Crescenzo

Monje Maldito over Nightmare

Tiger Kidd over Malice

Kiss Jr., Kiss III, Seiya, & Rayo de Plata over The Punisher, La Furia, Hades, & Graffiti Kid

-Graffiti Kid loses hair