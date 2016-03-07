Southern California Rookie of the Year Award

|
2015
|
2014
|
Mike Camden
Runner-up: Anthony Idol
|
2013
|
Eli Everfly
Runner-up: Sage Sinn
|
2012
|
Che Cabrera
Runner Up: Richie Slade
|
2011
|
Duke
|
2010
|
Nick Madrid
Runner Up: Ryan Kidd
|
2009
|
Peter Avalon
Runner Up: Brandon Parker
|
2008
|
Chris Kadillak
Runner Up: Johnny Yuma
|
2007
|
Eric Watts
Runner Up: Kitana Vera
|
2006
|
Carla Jade
Runner Up: American Balloon
|
2005
|
Joey Harder
Runner Up: Mr. Instant Replay (Matt Jackson)
|
2004
|
Human Tornado
Runner Up: Lionheart
|
2003
|
Quicksilver
Runner Up: Hook Bomberry
|
2002
|
Shawn Riddick
Runner Up: Scorpio Sky
|
2001
|
Pinoy Boy (TJ Perkins)
Runner Up: Shogun
|
2000
|
Samoa Joe*
|
1999
|
B-Boy*
*Inducted as the SoCal-Wrestling.com Year End Awards.