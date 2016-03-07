Navigation

Southern California Rookie of the Year Award

2015
2014
Mike Camden
Runner-up: Anthony Idol
2013
Eli Everfly
Runner-up: Sage Sinn
2012
Che Cabrera
Runner Up: Richie Slade
2011

Duke
Runner Up: Angel Lopez
2010
Nick Madrid
Runner Up: Ryan Kidd
2009
Peter Avalon
Runner Up: Brandon Parker
2008
Chris Kadillak
Runner Up: Johnny Yuma
2007
Eric Watts
Runner Up: Kitana Vera
2006
Carla Jade
Runner Up: American Balloon
2005
Joey Harder
Runner Up: Mr. Instant Replay (Matt Jackson)
2004
 
Human Tornado
Runner Up: Lionheart
2003
Quicksilver
Runner Up: Hook Bomberry
2002
Shawn Riddick
Runner Up: Scorpio Sky
2001
 
Pinoy Boy (TJ Perkins)
Runner Up: Shogun
2000
Samoa Joe*
1999
 
B-Boy* 

*Inducted as the SoCal-Wrestling.com Year End Awards.

 