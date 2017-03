UEW “Annihilation” in East Los Angeles, Ca

Saturday, April 2nd, 2016 Underground Empire Wrestling presents: Annihilation live from the Underground Auditorium in Los Angeles!

Matches announced:

Underground Internet Television Championship “Lumberjack Match”:

Human Tornado (c) vs “Pretty” Peter Avalon

H.A.T.E.’s Che Cabrera vs “Jungle Boy” Nate Coy

H.A.T.E’s own Ray Rosas in singles competition

H.A.T.E.’s Tito Escondido & Rico Dynamite in Tag Team Action!!

“The Blood Thirsty Vixen” Marriah Moreno in singles competition

*Plus much more TBA!!!