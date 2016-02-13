Rock & Wrestling Bash in Los Angeles, Ca

The Rock n Roll Wrestling Bash: Exotrash at The Regent Theater, DTLA

Sunday, March 27th, 2016

7:00 pm

$21.50 – $35.50

21+

TIX on sale now: http://ticketf.ly/205eLzy

“WE ARE VERY VERY PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE VERY VERY FIRST The Rock n Roll Wrestling Bash SHOW IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!

Obviously you could feel the shaking of our earthquake of success even in the new world.

Due to the massive aftershock of our “Exotrash” tour and the massive requests from the states we are honored to go on stage in southern california, followed by hand full of other shows!

The first showdown will happen on:

March 27th at The Regent in Los Angeles!

You will be able to see the full blown The Rock n Roll Wrestling Bash US edition with lots of guest acts from the music and wrestling industry! It’s going to be a blast.

On stage the US version of El Brujo’s Gore-Chestra feat. Mike Clark (ex Suicidal Tendencies) , Robert Madrigal (Death By Stereo/ Kaustik) , El Brujo himself of course and many others!

Special appereance by the Rock n Roll Rasputin and Godfather of Trash: Johnny Legend!

So if you’re a lover of trash entertainment, b movies, rock n roll, metal, & booze; This is your dance man!

The Rock n Roll Wrestling Bash U.S.A.: It begins!!!!!! Spread the word people!

YOU WANTED THE BEST, NOW YOU GET THE BEST!!”