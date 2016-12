PCW Presents: THE SHINING on Saturday March 26th at 7pm from the Oak St Gym in Torrance, Ca

TICKETS ON SALE: www.PacificCoastWrestling.com

MAIN EVENT: Syrian Death Match

THE ALMIGHTY SHEIK -vs- M.V.P.

w/M.K.

SCORPIO SKY -vs- KENNY KING

TIMOTHY THATCHER -vs- JOE GRAVES

THE CLASSIC CONNECTION -vs- KEEPERS OF THE FAITH

w/FAT DICK JOHNSON

KEVIN MARTENSON -vs- WILLIE MACK

JR KRATOS -vs- JEFF COBB

ALSO: An added BONUS MATCH!!!!

-CARD SUBJECT TO CHANGE-

BUY TICKETS NOW @ www.PACIFICCOASTWRESTLING.com