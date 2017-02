FCW will be running Night 2 of The Pow! Boom! Smack! Wrestling Show during Comic Con weekend in Imperial Beach, CA on July 23rd, 2016 at 7PM

FCW Heavyweight Championship Match

B-Boy (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

Joey Ryan vs Cooter

Holidead & Thunder Rosa vs. Heather Monroe & Laura James

Plus more to be announced.

Tickets available at Eventbrite.com. The Boys & Girls Club of Imperial Beach is located at 847 Encina Ave, Imperial Beach, CA, 91932. For more information, visit FCW’s Facebook page for updates.