FCW presents The Pow! Boom! Smack! Wrestling Show Night 1 in Imperial Beach, CA

FCW will be running Night 1 of The Pow! Boom! Smack! Wrestling Show during Comic Con weekend in Imperial Beach, CA on July 22nd, 2016.

B-Boy & Lil’ Cholo vs. Pentagon Jr. & Fenix

FCW XRT-Division Championship Match

Danny Limelight (c) vs. Famous B

Brian Cage vs. Rey Horus

Joey Ryan & Douglas James vs. Laura James & Heather Monroe

Vermin (Johnny Yuma & Kevin Martenson) vs. BFF’s (Suede Thompson & Big Duke)

Ultimo Panda vs. Cooter vs. Matt Twizted vs. So Cal Crazy

Holidead vs. Thunder Rosa

Hosted by Melissa Santos.

Tickets available at Eventbrite.com. The Boys & Girls Club of Imperial Beach is located at 847 Encina Ave, Imperial Beach, CA, 91932. For more information, visit FCW’s Facebook page for updates.