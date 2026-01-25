NTLL – 25 January 2026 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Genesis: The Reckoning at the AV Event Center in Lancaster, CA. Click for results.
New Tradition Lucha Libre
NTLL Genesis: The Reckoning
January 25, 2026
AV Event Center
Lancaster, CA
Thunder over Rex Riot via disqualification
Mariachi Montaña (Ro and Juli Montaña) over Javi Baja and Gustavo Perez
G Sharpe over LJ Cleary
Lady Lee and Angie Savage over Danika Della Rouge and Tornadita
Ty Ray over Destiny
Johnnie Robbie over Ludark Shaitan to retain the NTLL Women’s Championship
Halloween and Ciclon Ramirez Jr. over Latigo Blanco and El Canek Jr.
Vito Fratelli over Emperador Azteca in a Street Fight to retain the NTLL Heavyweight Championship
