NTLL – 25 January 2026 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Genesis: The Reckoning at the AV Event Center in Lancaster, CA. Click for results.

Thunder over Rex Riot via disqualification

Mariachi Montaña (Ro and Juli Montaña) over Javi Baja and Gustavo Perez

G Sharpe over LJ Cleary

Lady Lee and Angie Savage over Danika Della Rouge and Tornadita

Ty Ray over Destiny

Johnnie Robbie over Ludark Shaitan to retain the NTLL Women’s Championship

Halloween and Ciclon Ramirez Jr. over Latigo Blanco and El Canek Jr.

Vito Fratelli over Emperador Azteca in a Street Fight to retain the NTLL Heavyweight Championship