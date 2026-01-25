East Los Lucha – 25 January 2026 – Results

East Los Lucha presented Lucha Forever at Don Quixote in Los Angeles. Click for results.

East Los Lucha

Lucha Forever

January 25, 2026

Don Quixote

Los Angeles, CA

Billy Bravewolf over Ezequiel Flores

Jai Vidal over Lucas Riley

Doble Cara and Leo Blaze over Adrian Rain & Nina, La Sangre Nueva (Marco Montana & Red Spider), and Biagio Crescenzo & Eli Everfly in a Four-Way Tag Team Match

SOS over Lunith Stray

Koto Hiro over JKM to retain the East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship

Delilah Doom over Amira and Zyra in a Triple Threat Match to retain the East Los Lucas Women’s Championship

Ultimo Maldito over Damian Desire and El Mexica and Fatal in a Four-Way Match

Dante King vs. Oscar Felix ended in a No Contest

Chris Nastyy over Extreme Tiger to retain the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship