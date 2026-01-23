Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling – 23 January 2026 – Results

Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling presented It Was Written IV at the American Legion Post #299 in Chino, CA. Click for results.

Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling

It Was Written IV

January 23, 2026

American Legion Post #299

Chino, CA

Alec Tomas over Dante King, Ocean Avery, Bret The Threat & The D.R.E. in a 5-Way Elimination “Pound 4 Pound” Proving Ground Match to become the new #1 Contender for the Winner’s Circle P4P Championship

Shogun over Evan Daniels

CJ Tino over Chris Nastyy

The Pretty City Express (Devin Reno and CLAS) over The Krusty Krew to retain the Winner’s Circle Pro Tag Team Championship

TJ Perkins over Jordan Cruz

Zamaya vs. Delilah Doom ended in a Double Countout. Zamaya retains the Winner’s Circle Pro Women’s Championship

G-Sharpe over Slice Boogie to become the new Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling Champion