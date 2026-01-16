Santino Bros. Wrestling – 16 January 2026 – Results

Santino Bros. Wrestling
Fight Night
January 16, 2026
VFW Post #8070
Azusa, CA

Kid Destino over Ray Rico

5150 (Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie) over Lucas Riley and El Primohenio

Johnnie Robbie over Lunuth Stray

Dom Kubrick over Chris Nastyy to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Championship

Alec Tomas over Gino Rivera to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

Mariachi Montaña (Ro and Juli Montaña) over Raw Meat (Raunchy Rico and Che Cabrera) to become the new Santino Bros. Wrestling Tag Team Champions

