Santino Bros. Wrestling – 16 January 2026 – Results

Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Fight Night at the VFW Post #8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.
Santino Bros. Wrestling
Fight Night
January 16, 2026
VFW Post #8070
Azusa, CA
Kid Destino over Ray Rico
5150 (Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie) over Lucas Riley and El Primohenio
Johnnie Robbie over Lunuth Stray
Dom Kubrick over Chris Nastyy to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Championship
Alec Tomas over Gino Rivera to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Championship
Mariachi Montaña (Ro and Juli Montaña) over Raw Meat (Raunchy Rico and Che Cabrera) to become the new Santino Bros. Wrestling Tag Team Champions
