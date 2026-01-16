Santino Bros. Wrestling – 16 January 2026 – Results

Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Fight Night at the VFW Post #8070 in Azusa, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros. Wrestling

Fight Night

January 16, 2026

VFW Post #8070

Azusa, CA

Kid Destino over Ray Rico

5150 (Danny Limelight and Slice Boogie) over Lucas Riley and El Primohenio

Johnnie Robbie over Lunuth Stray

Dom Kubrick over Chris Nastyy to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Championship

Alec Tomas over Gino Rivera to retain the Santino Bros. Wrestling Heavyweight Championship

Mariachi Montaña (Ro and Juli Montaña) over Raw Meat (Raunchy Rico and Che Cabrera) to become the new Santino Bros. Wrestling Tag Team Champions