This week in SoCal wrestling history: Jan. 3rd-Jan. 9th

Taking a look at Southern California wrestling history for the week of January 3rd-January 9th. Featuring PWG, the Battle of Los Angeles, Revolution Pro, John Cena in UPW, and more!

January 3rd

1935: Daro Inc. Promotions ran in Long Beach. Nick Lutze defeated Al Baffert. Also on the card, Howard Cantonwine vs. Sammy Stein ended in a time limit draw.

Also in 1935, Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Pasadena Arena in Pasadena. Chief Little Wolf defeated Casey Columbo. Also on the card, Pat O’Shocker defeated Frank Von Mohr via disqualification.

1945: At the Olympic Auditorium, World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos defeated Seelie Samara in a 2-out-of-3 falls match by a score of 1-0 after the second fall went to a 60-minute time limit.

1950: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Valley Garden Arena in North Hollywood. Gorgeous George defeated Terry McGinnis in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Also in 1960: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Wilmington Bowl in Wilmington. Argentina Rocca swept John Cretoria in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1952: NWA Los Angeles ran at El Rio Stadium in Oxnard. NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Danny McShain defeated Carlos Guzman in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Also in 1952, NWA Los Angeles ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Baron Michele Leone vs. Lord James Blears ended in a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, NWA Los Angeles Beat The Champ Champion Joe Pazandak vs. Enrique Torres ended in a 30-minute time limit.

1961: The North American Wrestling Alliance (NWA Hollywood) ran at the San Diego Coliseum in San Diego. NAWA World Heavyweight Champion Edouard Carpentier defeated Hans Hermann in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1985: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego. Jimmy Snuka & The Tonga Kid defeated Bob Orton Jr. & Roddy Piper via disqualification, The Magnificent Muraco defeated Chief Jay Strongbow, WWF Intercontinental Champion Tito Santana defeated Greg Valentine via disqualification, David Sammartino defeated Jack Armstrong, Ivan Putski defeated Alexis Smirnoff, and WWF Women’s Champion Wendi Richter defeated Judy Martin.

1987: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the Convention Center in Riverside. Harley Race defeated Koko B. Ware, Tito Santana defeated Hercules, Pedro Morales defeated Bret Hart via disqualification, Moondog Spot vs. Tiger Chung Lee ended in a draw, and Iron Mike Sharpe defeated Billy Anderson.

1997: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the San Diego Sports Arena. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin defeated Shawn Michaels, WWF Champion Sycho Sid defeated The Undertaker by countout, WWF Tag Team Champions Owen Hart and The British Bulldog defeated Mankind and The Executioner (Terry Gordy), Bret Hart defeated Vader via disqualification, WWF Intercontinental Champion Hunter Hearst Helmsley defeated Marc Mero, Faarooq (Ron Simmons) defeated Savio Vega, Flash Funk (2 Cold Scorpio) defeated Leif Cassidy (Al Snow), Doug Furnas & Philip LaFon (Dan Kroffat) defeated Fake Diesel (Kane) & Fake Razor Ramon (Big Titan), and Jesse James (Road Dogg) defeated Justin Bradshaw.

2024: Santino Bros. Wrestling presented Tag Wars at the VFW Post #8070 in Azusa. The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito and Che Cabrera) defeated The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) in the finals of a tournament to crown the first Santino Bros. Wrestling Tag Team Champion. Other teams in the tournament included The Lucha Kings (Bamboo & El Rey), Cam Gates & Hoss Hogg, The Raw Dogs (Alonzo Alvarez & Raunchy Rico), and DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly). Also on the card, Santino Bros. Wrestling Slice Boogie defeated The DKC.

January 4th

1935: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the National Orange Show Arena in San Bernardino. Chief Little Wolf defeated Pat O’Shocker via disqualification during the second fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match after being up 1-0 on O’Shocker.

1939: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. California State Heavyweight Champion Hard Boiled Haggerty defeated Chief Thunderbird.

1950: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Gorgeous George defeated Lord Blears in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Antonino Rocca swept Marvin Jones in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the San Diego Coliseum. WWA World Heavyweight Champion The Destroyer defeated Haystacks Calhoun. Also on the card, Giant Baba defeated The Terrible Turk, and Ernie Ladd defeated Leo Kirilenko.

1969: NWA Hollywood ran at the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino. Fred Blassie and Harley Race swept Don Chuy and Hahn Lee in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Black Gordman defeated The Raider.

1992: The World Wrestling Federation ran house shows at the Long Beach Sports Arena for a matinee show, and a card later that night at the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego. In Long Beach, Jim Duggan & Randy Savage defeated Jake Roberts & The Undertaker. In San Diego, Randy Savage defeated Jake Roberts, and The Undertaker defeated Jim Duggan. Both cards saw WWF Intercontinental Champion Bret Hart defeat The Mountie, Chris Chavis (Tatanka) defeat Kato (Paul Diamond), Tito Santana defeat Ted DiBiase via disqualification, The Warlord defeat Greg Valentine, and The New Foundation (Jim Neidhart & Owen Hart) defeated The Beverly Brothers (Beau Beverly & Blake Beverly).

2020: Santino Bros. Wrestling presented At Last at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy. Santino Bros. Wrestling Champion Ray Rosas defeated Slice Boogie, Heather Monroe defeated Andy Brown, Che Cabrera and Rico Dynamite defeated Los Luchas (Phoenix Star and Zokre), Dom Kubrick defeated Viva Van, and Jake Atlas defeated Kaos.

January 5th

1937: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the San Diego Coliseum. World Heavyweight Champion and Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Dean Detton swept Chief Chewacki in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1942: At the Pasadena Arena, National Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion Sandor Szabo defeated Chief Little Wolf in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1948: At the Pasadena Arena, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres defeated Sandor Szabo in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1949: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Gorgeous George defeated Jesse James in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Bobby Managoff defeated Hans Schnabel.

1950: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. Gorgeous George vs. Leo Garibaldi ended in a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Oceanside Athletic Club in Oceanside. Argentina Rocca defeated Mr. Moto via disqualification during the second fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match to win the match by a score of 2-0.

1953: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium in Los Angeles. Warren Bockwinkel defeated Lou Newman in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino. Don Manoukian & The Destroyer defeated Enrique Torres & Haystacks Calhoun. Also on the card, Giant Baba defeated Jack Terry.

1991: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach. WWF Champion The Ultimate Warrior defeated Randy Savage, Roddy Piper defeated WWF Intercontinental Champion Mr. Perfect via countout, Saba Simba (Tony Atlas) defeated Buddy Rose, Demolition (Crush & Smash) defeated The Bushwhackers (Butch & Luke), Sgt. Slaughter defeated Jim Duggan, The Big Boss Man defeated Bobby Heenan, and The Barbarian defeated Jim Brunzell.

1997: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin defeated Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart defeated Vader via disqualification, WWF Tag Team Champions Owen Hart & The British Bulldog defeated Mankind & The Executioner (Terry Gordy), WWF Champion Sycho Sid defeated The Undertaker via countout, WWF Intercontinental Champion Hunter Hearst Helmsley defeated Marc Mero, Flash Funk (2 Cold Scorpio) defeated Leif Cassidy (Al Snow), Faarooq (Ron Simmons) defeated Savio Vega, Jesse James (Road Dogg) defeated Justin Bradshaw, and Doug Furnas & Philip LaFon (Dan Kroffat) defeated Fake Diesel (Kane) & Fake Razor Ramon (Big Titan).

2001: Revolution Pro ran at the Rudos Dojo in Anaheim. Super Dragon defeated Rising Son. Also on the card, Ultra Taro Jr. defeated Buddy George, and Excalibur vs. Shogun ended in a no contest.

2008: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Night 1 of All Star Weekend 6 at the Van Nuys Armory in Van Nuys. Low Ki defeated Bryan Danielson to become the new PWG World Champion. Also on the card, Claudio Castagnoli, Eddie Kingston & Human Tornado defeated Candice LaRae, Chris Hero & Necro Butcher, CIMA defeated Susumu Yokosuka, Alex Koslov defeated TJ Perkins, The Muscle Outlawz (Masato Yoshino & Naruki Doi) defeated The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Jack Evans defeated Roderick Strong in Match 1 of a Best of 3 Series, The Dynasty (some guy & Scott Lost with Jade Chung) defeated The Age Of The Fall (Jimmy Jacobs & Tyler Black [Seth Rollins]), Scorpio Sky defeated Ronin, and El Generico (Sami Zayn) defeated Karl Anderson.

January 6th

1937: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion and Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Dean Detton swept Sammy Stein in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1944: The Black Panther II defeated Mike Mazurki in the finals of a one-night tournament at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. Other tournament participants included Vic Christy, Chief Little Wolf, Pat Kelley, Myron Cox, Joel Benincasa, Sammy Stein, and Wee Willie Davis.

1955: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Valley Garden Arena. Lord Carlton defeated Matt Murphy.

1958: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium. Pepper Gomez defeated Frank Jares. Also on the card, Bob Orton Sr. defeated Vic Christy.

1969: NWA Hollywood ran in San Diego. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Gene Kiniski defeated Dominic DeNucci. Also on the card, NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Bobo Brazil defeated The Sheik, Fred Blassie defeated Mad Dog Vachon, and NWA Americas Tag Team Champions The Medics (Medic 1 & 2) defeated (Lou Albano & Tony Altomare).

1976: NWA Hollywood ran at the San Diego Coliseum. John Tolos & Lou Anthony defeated Bob Orton Sr. & JC Dykes in a Cage Match.

2001: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim. The Rock & The Undertaker defeated Kane & Rikishi in a no disqualification match, Hardcore Holly defeated The Big Boss Man, WWF Tag Team Champions Edge and Christian defeated The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley) and The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) in an Elimination Match, WWF Hardcore Champion Raven defeated Steve Blackman, WWF Champion Kurt Angle defeated “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Billy Gunn defeated Val Venis, Albert defeated Test, Chris Jericho defeated Perry Saturn, WWF Women’s Champion Ivory defeated Molly Holly, and The APA (Bradshaw & Faarooq [Ron Simmons]) defeated The Right To Censor (Bull Buchanan & The Goodfather).

2008: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held Night 2 of All Star Weekend 6 at the Van Nuys Armory. Bryan Danielson vs. CIMA ended in a time limit draw, Super Dragon defeated TARO, The Dynasty (some guy & Scott Lost with Jade Chung) defeated Masato Yoshino & Naruki Doi, El Generico (Sami Zayn) defeated Susumu Yokosuka, Necro Butcher defeated Claudio Castagnoli, Human Tornado defeated Candice LeRae via disqualification, Roderick Strong defeated Jack Evans in Match 2 of a Best of 3 Series to tie the series 1-1, The Age Of The Fall (Jimmy Jacobs & Tyler Black) defeated The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson), Chris Hero defeated Eddie Kingston, and Karl Anderson defeated Alex Koslov.

2020: Mach One Pro Wrestling and longtime SoCal wrestling ring announcer Jon Ian passes away.

January 7th

1937: Daro Inc. Promotions ran in Bakersfield. World Heavyweight Champion and Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Dean Detton swept Chief Little Wolf in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1942: At the Olympic Auditorium, World Heavyweight Champion and Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos wrestled Pat Kelley to a 0-0 draw in a 2-out-of-3 falls match after it reached a 60-minute time limit.

1953: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Baron Michele Leone defeated Enrique Torres in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, NWA World Tag Team Champions The Sharpe Brothers (Ben and Mike Sharpe) swept Bobby Managoff and Pat Fraley in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. Lord James Blears defeated Mario DeSouza in the finals of the Long Beach Club Championship Tournament. Other tournament participants included Don Arnold, Bud Curtis, Pat Fraley, and Aldo Bogni. In non-tournament matches, Hans Schnabel defeated Warren Bockwinkel, and Bud Curtis defeated Dr. Lee Grable.

1960: The North American Wrestling Alliance ran at Strelich Stadium. Al Costello defeated Mike Mazurki in the finals of a tournament. Other tournament participants included Felipe Mendoza, Roy Heffernan, Sandor Szabo, and Mighty Joe.

1961: The North American Wrestling Alliance ran at the San Bernardino Arena. NAWA World Heavyweight Champion Edouard Carpentier defeated Hans Hermann in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1965: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at Strelich Stadium. Pedro Morales defeated Bill Cody in the finals of the Bakersfield Championship Tournament. Other tournament participants included The Hangman (Gene LeBell), Ernie Ladd, and Tony Galarza.

1969: NWA Hollywood ran at the San Diego Coliseum. Harley Race defeated Medic 1. Also on the card, Betty Nicoli defeated Kay Noble, and Fred Blassie vs. George Cannon ended in a draw.

1976: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Black Gordman & Great Goliath defeated Bob Orton Sr. & Mickey Doyle. Also on the card, John Tolos & Mando Lopez defeated Rock Riddle & The Great Goliath, and Chavo Guerrero Sr. defeated Mr. California (Salvador Lothario).

2000: Revolution Pro presented Dojo Mojo at the Rudos Dojo in Anaheim. Rising Son and Super Dragon defeated Excalibur and Ultra Taro Jr.

2006: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Cruisin’ For A Bruisin’ at the Silverlake Independent JCC in Los Angeles. PWG Tag Team Champions Super Dragon and Davey Richards defeated Cape Fear (El Generico [Sami Zayn] and Quicksilver). Also on the card, Chris Sabin defeated B-Boy in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, Chris Bosh defeated Scott Lost in a #1 contender match for the PWG Championship, some guy who was PWG Champion defeated Human Tornado in a match with Scorpio Sky as the special enforcer, Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) & Top Gun Talwar defeated Disco Machine, Nemesis & Ronin, TJ Perkins defeated Alex Koslov, and Chris Hero defeated Claudio Castagnoli.

2023: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held Night 1 of the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, featuring first-round matches in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Tournament matches included Bandido over Black Taurus (Beast Mortos) and El Hilo del Vikingo, Titus Alexander over Daniel Garcia via disqualification, Konosuke Takeshita over Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker over Aramis (Hologram), Komandder over Latigo, Bryan Keith over SB KENTo, and Masha Slamovich over Alex Shelley. Jordynne Grace would also go over Jonathan Gresham in a Battle of Los Angeles Qualifying Match to face Speedball Mike Bailey the next night in a first-round match.

January 8th

1943: At the San Bernardino Arena, Pacific Coast Heavyweight Champion Rube Wright defeated Hans Schnabel in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1947: At the Olympic Auditorium, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres defeated George Temple.

1955: NWA Los Angeles ran at the San Bernardino Arena. Sandor Szabo vs. Tom Rice ended in a double disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Joe Blanchard vs. Warren Bockwinkel ended in a 20-minute time limit draw.

1959: The North American Wrestling Alliance ran at Strelich Stadium. Mr. Moto defeated Chief Big Heart via disqualification to win the finals of the Bakersfield Club Championship Tournament. Other tournament participants included Fritz von Goering, Billy Darnell, Aldo Bogni, Sandor Szabo, Frank Jares, and Tommy Martindale.

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. WWA World Heavyweight Champion The Destroyer vs. Ricki Starr ended in a double countout during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1965: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran in San Diego. The Destroyer defeated Ernie Ladd in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, The Hangman (Gene LeBell) defeated Ken Hollis in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, and Pedro Morales defeated Tony Galarza.

2003: Ultimate Pro Wrestling presented Season’s Beatings II at the Galaxy Theatre in Santa Ana. UPW Heavyweight Champion Tom Howard defeated The Predator (Sylvester Terkay). Also on the card, Frankie Kazarian defeated John Cena via disqualification, Samoa Joe, Skulu & Solo Snuka defeated The Outlaws (Hollywood, Marshall Knox & Mike Knox), and Andrew Hellman, Mike Mizanin (The Miz), Shawn Riddick & Tommy Wilson defeated Alec Prokushev, Chris Mordetzky (Chris Master), Sabbath & Shane Roberts.

2005: The Alternative Wrestling Show ran at the original Frank & Son Collectible Show location in the City of Industry. AWS Champion Babi Slymm defeated Bryan Danielson via disqualification. Also on the card, Psicosis & Rey Misterio Sr. defeated Kendo & Misterioso, and AWS Light Heavyweight Champion Scorpio Sky defeated Human Tornado.

2023: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Night 2 of the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament at the Globe Theatre. “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Konosuke Takeshita in the finals of the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Other tournament participants from Night 2 included Bryan Keith, Komander, Shun Skywalker, Bandido, and Titus Alexander. In non-tournament matches, The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker, Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Sammy Guevara with Anna Jay AS, Jake Hager & Tay Melo) defeated Evil Uno, Jonathan Gresham, Kevin Blackwood, Michael Oku & SB KENTo, and Black Taurus (Beast Mortis) & Latigo defeated Aramis (Hologram) & Rey Horus.

January 9th

1935: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. National Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos swept Man Mountain Dean in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1936: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. Sandor Szabo defeated Nick Lutze in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1940: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the San Diego Coliseum. Sandor Szabo defeated George Koverly in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1945: At the Wilmington Bowl, Sandor Szabo defeated Ben Morgan in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1946: At the Olympic Auditorium, Tony Martinez defeated Bobby Stewart in the finals of a tournament for the California State Heavyweight Championship. Other tournament participants included Frank Jares, Butch Madray, Karl Davis, Hans Schnabel, Joe Woods, Frank Hickey, Joe Zomar, Brother Myron, Ralph Halvorson, Myron Cox, and Frank Cutler.

1952: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles and at Strelich Stadium in Bakersfield. In Los Angeles, Gorgeous George defeated Jim Mitchell. In Bakersfield, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Baron Michele Leone defeated Carlos Guzman.

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Dan Manoukian vs. Ricki Starr ended in a double disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Enrique Torres & Giant Baba defeated The Destroyer & The Preacher (Clyde Stevens).

1964: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at Strelich Stadium. The Neilson Brothers (Art & Stan Neilson) defeated Kintaro Oki & Mr. Moto in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new WWA United States Tag Team Champions.

1966: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Pedro Morales vs. El Mongol ended in a time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Gorilla Monsoon defeated Luke Graham in a Texas Death Match, and Judy Grable defeated Linda Carroll to become the new California Women’s Champion.

1969: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium. Nelson Royal & Paul Jones defeated The Medics (Medic 1 & 2) in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, California State Women’s Champion Betty Niccoli defeated Kay Noble in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, Black Gordman defeated The Raider, and Harley Race defeated Crybaby Cannon.

1981: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Twin Devil 1 won a 22-Man Battle Royal. Also on the card, Andre the Giant defeated Toru Tanaka, and Chris Adams & Salvatore Bellomo defeated NWA Americas Tag Team Champions John Tolos & The Assassin via disqualification.

1997: Slammers Wrestling Federation ran at Strongbow Stadium in Bakersfield. The Samoan Kid defeated El Toro Bravo, Joy Boy defeated Mike Ehrhardt (The Messiah), Hombre de Pro defeated El Espirito, Jimmie Jaimes defeated Pete Malloy, and Tyrone Little defeated Jesus Zapata.

2009: The Empire Wrestling Federation ran at the Knights of Columbus in Covina. The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) defeated Famous For Fearless (TJ Perkins and Liger Rivera) to become the new EWF Tag Team Champions. Also on the card, NWA Heritage Champion Ryan Taylor defeated Brandon Gatson.

2022: Game Changer Wrestling presented LA Fights Volume 2 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles. Dark Sheik defeated Kevin Blackwood, Bad Dude Tito defeated Sandra Moone, Nick Wayne defeated Titus Alexander, Juicy Finau defeated Tyler Bateman, Adrian Quest defeated Damian Drake, Matt Vandagriff defeated Lucas Riley, and Brandon Gatson defeated Jack Cartwheel.