SoCal News & Notes – January 5th, 2026

The first SoCal News and Notes of 2026! Featuring news on Andrea El Idolo in SoCal, a packed day in SoCal on January 25th for Lucha Libre fans, match announcements, and more.

–Andrade El Idolo has been announced for two shows in SoCal. On January 25th, Andrade will be facing former WWE star Carlito at FMLS‘ event at Leonardos de Huntington Park in Huntington Park, CA. FMLS is also advertising Blue Demon Jr. and Genio del Aire vs. Angel Blanco Jr. and Vito Fratelli for the show. Tickets are available at ticketon.com.

–House of Glory Wrestling also announced that Andrade El Idolo will be appearing at their January 30th event at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. House of Glory has also announced Mustafa Ali, Shotzi Blackheart, and Zliia Fatu for the show. Tickets are available at tickettailor.com.

–The King Promotions will be running two shows on January 25th in Oxnard, CA, at the Elks Lodge at 4:00 PM, and at the Fox Theater in San Bernardino, CA, at 7:30 PM. Both shows are scheduled to feature CMLL stars Persephone, La Catalina, Kira, Kemonito, Kemalito, Perico Zacarias, Chamuel, and Capitán Suicida. Tickets for the San Bernardino show are available at ticketon.com.

-As if January 25th couldn’t be more packed. East Los Lucha will be running at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Chris Nastyy will be defending the East Los Lucha Heavyweight Championship against Xtreme Tiger. Microman has also been announced for the show. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

-Several matches have been announced for Santino Bros. Wrestling‘s Fight Night on January 16th at the VFW Post #8070 in Azusa, CA. Alec Tomas will defend the Santino Bros. Wrestling Championship against Gino Rivera. Santino Bros. Wrestling Inner-City Champion Dom Kubrick will defend the title against Chris Nastyy. Raw Meat (Che Cabrera and Raunchy Rico) will defend the Santino Bros. Wrestling Tag Team Championship against Mariachi Montaña (Ro and Juli Montaña). Other matches announced for the show include Johnnie Robbie vs. Simone Williams, and Lucas Riley and El Primohenio will face 5150 (Slice Boogie and Danny Limelight). Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

–Winner’s Circle Pro Wrestling will present It Was Written IV at the American Legion Post #299 in Chino, CA, on January 23rd. The show is scheduled to feature TJ Perkins vs. Jordan Cruz, and Winner’s Circle Women’s Champion Zamaya vs. Delilah Doom. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

–Crimson Crown Wrestling announced that Robby Phoenix will no longer be working with the promotion. Phoenix was previously scheduled to face Big Dick Hoss on January 30th in a Dog Collar Match for the CCW Heavyweight Championship, but has been replaced by Bad Dude Tito. Crimson Crown’s January 30th show will take place at the Metroflex Gym in Hawaiian Gardens, CA. Tickets are available at bigcartel.com.

–Pandemonium Pro Wrestling announced Midnight Heat vs. Sinner and Saint for their portion of their co-promoted show with Epic Pro Wrestling on February 22nd at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

–Rival Pro Wrestling has announced Bad Dude Tito, Journey Fatu, and “The Butcher” Andy Williams for their March 14th show at the American Legion Post #241 in Baldwin Park, CA. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

Be sure to check out the events page for the latest info on upcoming wrestling shows in Southern California.