This week in SoCal wrestling history: Dec. 27th-Jan. 2nd

Taking a look at Southern California wrestling history for the week of December 27th-January 2nd. Featuring WWF house shows, Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, PWG, Lucha Libre, tournaments, and more!

December 27th

1938: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the San Diego Coliseum in San Diego. The Night Rider defeated Killer Shikuma in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1939: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Nanjo Singh defeated Vic Christy. Also on the card, Len Hall vs. Sandor Szabo went to a 3-round draw, 30-minute time limit draw in a Greco-Roman Challenge Match.

1949: NWA Los Angeles ran at Valley Garden Arena in North Hollywood. Argentina Rocca swept Vic Holbrook in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Terry McGinnis defeated Marvin Jones.

1950: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Antonino Rocca defeated Enrique Torres. Also on the card, The Garibaldis (Gino and Leo Garibaldi) defeated Ted Christy and The Zebra Kid (George Bollas)

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium. NWA International Television Tag Team Champions Bobo Brazil and Sandor Szabo vs. The Sharpe Brothers (Ben and Mike Sharpe) ended in a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1989: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles. Mr. Perfect defeated WWF Champion Hulk Hogan via countout, Dusty Rhodes defeated The Big Boss Man, The Bushwhackers (Luke and Butch) defeated The Bolsheviks (Boris Zhukov and Nikolai Volkoff), Jimmy Snuka defeated Bad News Brown, Bret Hart defeated Al Perez, Hercules defeated The Conquistador (Jose Luis Rivera), and The Genius (Lanny Poffo) defeated Paul Roma.

1994: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood. WWF Champion Diesel defeated Bob Backlund, The Undertaker defeated Irwin R. Schyster, Pink & Wink defeated Queasy & Sleazy, Lex Luger vs. Tatanka ended in a double countout, The Smoking Gunns (Bart Gunn & Billy Gunn) defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard), The British Bulldog defeated Jim Neidhart, Aldo Montoya defeated The Brooklyn Brawler, and Bam Bam Bigelow defeated Adam Bomb.

December 28th

1938: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. California State Heavyweight Champion Hard Boiled Haggerty defeated Vic Christy in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1949: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Antonino Rocca vs. Primo Carnera ended in a 60-minute time limit draw during a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Neither wrestler scored a fall during the match.

1953: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium. Sandor Szabo and Wilbur Snyder defeated Hans Schnabel and Mr. Moto in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Gory Guerrero defeated Antone Leone in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1960: The North American Wrestling Alliance (NWA Hollywood) ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Gorgeous George swept Stan Holek in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Billy Varga defeated Pat Fraley.

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the Pasadena Arena in Pasadena and at the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino. The Pasadena card saw Billy Varga defeat Bobby Duranton in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, and Dick Hutton & Gene LeBell defeated The Stanlee Steamers (Bob & Steve Stanlee). In San Bernardino, WWA World Heavyweight Champion Edouard Carpentier defeated Fritz von Goering in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, and WWA United States Tag Team Champions Kintaro Oki & Mr. Moto defeated Nikita Mulkovitch & The Preacher (Clyde Stevens).

1965: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. Pedro Morales defeated Luke Graham.

1967: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at Strelich Stadium in Bakersfield. Pedro Morales won an eight-man battle royal. Also on the card, Pedro Morales defeated Rick Renaldo, and Lita Marez swept Pearl Behn in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1977: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Colosso Colosetti defeated Mando Guerrero, Black Gordman & Great Goliath defeated Mr. Mexico III & Tom Jones, and Roddy Piper & Victor Rivera defeated Mickey Doyle & SD Jones.

1994: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego. The Undertaker defeated Irwin R. Schyster, The Smoking Gunns (Bart Gunn & Billy Gunn) defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard), The British Bulldog defeated Jim Neidhart, Pink & Wink defeated Queasy & Sleazy, Lex Luger vs. Tatanka ended in a double countout, WWF Champion Diesel defeated Bob Backlund, Aldo Montoya (Justin Credible) defeated The Brooklyn Brawler, and Adam Bomb defeated Bam Bam Bigelow.

1995: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the San Diego Sports Arena. The Undertaker defeated Yokozuna, WWF Tag Team Champions The Smoking Gunns (Billy and Bart Gunn) defeated Owen Hart and The British Bulldog, WWF Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon defeated The 1-2-3 Kid (Sean Waltman), Ahmed Johnson defeated Rad Radford (Louie Spicolli), WWF Champion Bret Hart defeated Diesel in a Steel Cage Match, Savio Vega defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley via disqualification, Henry O. Godwinn defeated The Brooklyn Brawler, Goldust defeated Bob Holly, Isaac Yankem DDS (Kane) defeated Marty Jannetty, and Barry Horowitz & Fatu (Rikishi) defeated Bob Backlund & Skip (Chris Candido).

December 29th

1941: At the Pasadena Arena, Chief Little Wolf defeated Hard Boiled Haggerty in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Rube Wright defeated Wee Willie Davis.

1942: At the San Diego Coliseum, Pacific Coast Heavyweight Champion Rube Wright swept Wee Willie Davis in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Sandor Szabo defeated Hans Schnabel.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium. Enrique Torres defeated Gene Kiniski. Also on the card, Joe Blanchard defeated John Swenski.

1960: The North American Wrestling Alliance ran at Strelich Stadium. Gorgeous George defeated Sandor Szabo in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1986: Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling (Jim Crockett Promotions) ran at the Great Western Forum. Road Warrior Hawk won a Bunkhouse Stampede Battle Royal. Also on the card, Dusty Rhodes & Nikita Koloff defeated The Four Horsemen (Ric Flair & Tully Blanchard), The Road Warriors (Animal & Hawk with Paul Ellering) defeated The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton & Dennis Condrey with Jim Cornette), Giant Baba & Hiroshi Wajima defeated The MOD Squad (Basher & Spike), The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) defeated Arn & Ole Anderson, Dick Murdoch defeated The Warlord, Todd Champion defeated Ken Timbs, and Sam Houston defeated Teijo Khan.

1994: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim. The Undertaker defeated Irwin R. Schyster, The Smoking Gunns (Bart Gunn & Billy Gunn) defeated The Heavenly Bodies (Jimmy del Ray & Tom Prichard), The British Bulldog defeated Jim Neidhart, Pink & Wink defeated Queasy & Sleazy, Lex Luger vs. Tatanka ended in a double countout, WWF Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon defeated Bob Backlund, Aldo Montoya (Justin Credible) defeated The Brooklyn Brawler, and Adam Bomb defeated Bam Bam Bigelow.

1995: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the Orange Pavilion in San Bernardino. WWF Champion Bret Hart defeated Yokozuna, The Undertaker defeated Isaac Yankem DDS (Kane), WWF Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon defeated Owen Hart, Ahmed Johnson defeated The Brooklyn Brawler, Diesel defeated Goldust by countout, Hunter Hearst Helmsley defeated Henry O. Godwinn in a Slop Bucket Match, WWF Tag Team Champions The Smoking Gunns (Billy and Bart Gunn) defeated Rad Radford (Louie Spicolli) and Skip (Chris Candido), Marty Jannetty defeated The 1-2-3 Kid (Sean Waltman), and Fatu (Rikishi) and Savio Vega defeated Bob Backlund and Bob Holly.

Also in 1995, Rey Misterio Jr. and Durango Kid defeated Psicosis and Damian 666 at an event in Compton. Click here to watch the full match.

2003: Revolution Pro’s offshoot brand, Rev X, ran at the Allen Theatre in South Gate. Rising Son defeated Scorpio Sky in a Ladder Match to become the new RevPro Junior Heavyweight Champion. Also on the card, Chris Bosh defeated Quicksilver.

December 30th

1936: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion Dean Detton swept Chief Chewacki in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Jules Strongbow wrestled Nick Lutze to a 20-minute time limit draw.

1946: At the Pasadena Arena, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres defeated Mile High Ross in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1949: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Oceanside Athletic Club in Oceanside. Argentina Rocca swept Frank Jares in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1953: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Wilbur Snyder swept Hans Schnabel in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Gory Guerrero swept Jack McDonald in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Valley Garden Arena. Lord Leslie Carlton defeated The Magnificent Mackay. Also on the card, Frank Jares vs. The Elephant Boy ended in a draw.

1960: The North American Wrestling Alliance ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. Edouard Carpentier defeated Gorgeous George. Also on the card, Nick Bockwinkel vs. The Preacher (Clyde Stevens) ended in a draw.

1975: NWA Hollywood ran at the San Diego Coliseum. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Sr. defeated Inferno 1.

1994: At an event in Compton, Fobia, Leon Negro & Psicosis defeated Rey Misterio Jr., Rey Misterio Sr. & Super Muneco in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, Mercurio & Piloto Suicida defeated Oro Negro & Tornado Negro II via disqualification, Astucia & Poison defeat Sable & Wolverine in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, El Indio defeated Flamer in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, and Impacto defeated Ultra Rojo in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

2023: Circle 6 presented the 2023 King of the Deathmatches at Don Quixote in Los Angeles. Bobby Beverly defeated AJ Gray and Atticus Cogar in a House of Doom 3D Death Match in the tournament finals. Other tournament participants included Pagano, Orin Veidt, Dale Patricks, Journey Fatu, Dr. Redacted, Adam Priest, Nate Webb, MAO, and Otis Cogar. The card also saw Matthew Justice retain the Circle 6 Championship against Homicide.

December 31st

1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium. Danny McShain defeated Gino Garibaldi in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1955: NWA Los Angeles ran at the San Bernardino Arena. John Tolos & Tom Rice defeated Joe Blanchard & Prince Maiava in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1958: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Ramon Torres defeated Aldo Bogni in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

January 1st

1948: At the Mission Arena in Santa Barbara, Jan Blears defeated Gene Stanlee in the finals of a one-night tournament. Other tournament participants included Rudy Valentino, Antone Leone, Pete Mehringer, Lucky Simunovich, Angelo Savoldi, and Bob Corby.

Also in 1948 at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach, Karl Davis & Wee Willie Davis defeated Enrique Torres & George Becker in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Gorgeous George vs. Manuel Garza ended in a 45-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1953: At the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach, Hans Schnabel vs. Jan Blears ended in a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at Ocean Park Arena in Santa Monica. Hans Schnabel defeated Don Arnold in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Dave Levin defeated Tom Renesto.

1955: NWA Los Angeles ran at the San Bernardino Arena. Bobo Brazil, Sandor Szabo & Warren Bockwinkel defeated Gene Kiniski, Karl Davis & Lord Blears in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1964: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Fritz von Goering vs. The Mummy ended in a draw.

1965: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the San Diego Coliseum. Ernie Ladd defeated Ripper Collins in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, The Destroyer swept The Hangman (Gene LeBell) in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1985: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the LA Memorial Sports Arena. WWF Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine defeated Tito Santana via disqualification, Buddy Rose defeated Chief Jay Strongbow, WWF Women’s Champion Wendi Richter defeated Judy Martin, The Magnificent Muraco defeated Swede Hanson, Jimmy Snuka & Tonga Kid defeated Bob Orton Jr. & Roddy Piper, The Junkyard Dog defeated The Iron Sheik, Jack Armstrong vs. Steve Pardee ended in a draw, and Alexis Smirnoff defeated Tim Shepard.

1987: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach. WWF Intercontinental Champion Randy Savage defeated Jake Roberts in a Steel Cage Match, B.Brian Blair defeated Iron Mike Sharpe, Bret Hart defeated Koko B. Ware, Billy Jack Haynes defeated Butch Reed, Pedro Morales & Tito Santana defeated Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik, Jim Brunzell defeated Steve Lombardi, Hercules defeated Adrian Adonis via disqualification, and Kamala defeated Nick Kiniski.

2011: Mach 1 Wrestling held the New Year’s Day Cup at the American Sports Complex in Anaheim. Scorpio Sky defeated Johnny Goodtime in the finals of the 2011 New Year’s Day Cup tournament. Other tournament participants included Ryan Taylor, Famous B, Todd Chandler, TJ Perkins, Peter Avalon, Disco Machine, Chris Kadillak, and Ray Rosas.

January 2nd

1935: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Ed Lewis defeated Hans Steinke in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Chief Little Wolf swept Ray Steele in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1948: At the San Bernardino Arena, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres defeated Chief Little Wolf in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Also in 1948, at El Rio Arena in Oxnard, Lord Blears & Mike Mazurki defeated Abe Kashey & Angelo Savoldi.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at Valley Garden Arena. Sandor Szabo & Wilbur Snyder defeated Hindu Swami & Lord Leslie Carlton via disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1957: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Sandor Szabo defeated Broadway Venus. Also on the card, Gene LeBell vs. Tosh Togo ended in a draw.

1958: NWA Los Angeles ran at Strelich Stadium, featuring the Bakersfield Cup Championship Tournament. Pepper Gomez defeated Hardy Kruskamp in the finals to win the Bakersfield Cup Championship Tournament. Other tournament participants included Aldo Bogni, Nick Bockwinkel, Sammy Berg, Hans Schmidt, Jesse James, and Dutch Schultz.

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA International Television Tag Team Champions Don Manoukian & The Destroyer wrestled Haystacks Calhoun & Ricki Starr to a time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1969: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium. Harley Race won a 12-Man Battle Royal. Also on the card, Fred Blassie & Harley Race defeated Black Gordman & Hahn Lee in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1987: The World Wrestling Federation ran at the UCSB Events Center in Santa Barbara. Tito Santana defeated King Harley Race, Pedro Morales defeated Hercules via countout, Koko B. Ware defeated Bret Hart via disqualification, Moondog Spot defeated Tiger Chung Lee, and Iron Mike Sharpe defeated Billy Anderson.

1995: Tijuana’s World Wrestling Association ran in Huntington Park. IWC Middleweight Champion Rey Misterio Sr. defeated Psicosis, Super Muneco & Torero defeated Bobby Bradley Jr. & Tornado Negro II, Fobia & Leon Negro defeated Piloto Suicida & Tortuguillo Karateka, Hechicero & Impacto defeated Conquistador & Wolverine, and Mujer Maravilla defeated Dama Enmascarada.

2016: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Lemmy at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda. PWG World Champion Roderick Strong defeated Chris Hero, Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Akira Tozawa, Adam Cole defeated Speedball Mike Bailey, and Drew Galloway (Drew McIntyre) defeated Jack Evans.