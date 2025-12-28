Defy – 28 December 2025 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 12/28/2025

Defy Wrestling presented Ender at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles. Click for results.

Defy Wrestling
Ender
December 28, 2025
The Lodge Room
Los Angeles, CA

El Primohenio over Alan Angels, Chris Nastyy, and El Mexica in a 4-Way Match

Kiran Grey over Steven Borden Jr.

Brittnie Brooks over Johnnie Robbie

Starboy Charlie over Royce Isaacs

Sinner and Saint (Judas Icarus and Travis Williams) over Sonico and Fatal to retain the Defy Wrestling Tag Team Championship

Viva Van over Vipress

Bryan Keith over Timothy Thatcher to retain the Defy Wrestling Championship

