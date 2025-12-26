This week in SoCal wrestling history: Dec. 20th-26th

Taking a look at Southern California wrestling history for the week of December 20th-26th. Featuring the passing of Gorgeous George, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Revolution Pro, AWS, Christmas Eve shows, Christmas Day shows, territories, and more.

December 20th

1933: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Fred Meyers vs. Mike Mazurki ended in a 30-minute time limit draw. Also on the card, Joe Savoldi defeated Sammy Stein in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1938: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the San Diego Coliseum in San Diego. Sandor Szabo vs. The Night Rider ended in a double countout during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the San Diego Coliseum. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Edouard Carpentier defeated Fred Blassie. Also on the card, Nikita Mulkovitch & The Mummy defeated Kintaro Oki & Red Bastien in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1966: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach. Buddy Austin defeated WWA World Heavyweight Champion Mark Lewin via disqualification.

2000: Ultimate Pro Wrestling ran at the Galaxy Theatre in Santa Ana. Lita and The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) defeated Lexie Fyfe and The Ballard Brothers (Shane and Shannon Ballard). Also on the card, Christopher Daniels defeated Tom Howard, Prototype (John Cena) defeated Chase Tatum (with Nathan Jones), Donovan Morgan defeated Keiji Sakoda, and UPW Southern California Champion Mikey Henderson defeated Juventud Guerrera.

2003: Revolution Pro Wrestling presented A Big Show For A Big Man at the original Frank & Son Collectible Show location in the City of Industry. Super Dragon and TARO defeated American Wild Child and Top Gun Talwar. The match would be TARO’s final match as a full-time wrestler. Also on the card, Chris Bosh & Rising Son defeated The Aerial Express (Quicksilver & Scorpio Sky), Babi Slymm defeated Shamu Jr. to become the new RevPro Mexican Lucha Libre Heavyweight Champion, and Top Gun Talwar & Zokre defeated Phoenix Star & Super Dragon.

2013: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Night 1 of All Star Weekend 10 at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda. PWG World Champion Adam Cole defeated Chris Hero, Mount Rushmore (Kevin Steen [Kevin Owens], Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) defeated AR Fox & The Inner City Machine Guns (Rich Swann & Ricochet), Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) defeated The Dojo Bros (Eddie Edwards & Roderick Strong), Johnny Gargano defeated Davey Richards, and Brian Cage defeated Anthony Nese.

2014: The Alternative Wrestling Show and Pro Wrestling Bushido ran a joint show at the American Legion Post #335 in South Gate. Pro Wrestling Bushido Heavyweight Champion Adam Thornstowe defeated Chris Hero, AWS Light Heavyweight Champion Famous B defeated Lil’ Cholo, and Brian Cage defeated Timothy Thatcher.

2019: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented The Makings of a Varsity Athlete at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. Bandido defeated Jeff Cobb to become the new PWG World Champion. Also on the card, Aramis (Hologram) and Rey Horus defeated The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz), Mick Moretti defeated Paris De Silva, and Orange Cassidy defeated Tony Deppen.

December 21st

1927: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Peter Sauer defeated Dick Daviscourt by a score of 1-0 in a 2-out-of-3 falls match that ended during the second fall after reaching a 2-hour time limit. Also on the card, Yasuji Fujita defeated Chris Michaels, and Al Baffert vs. Alex Aberg ended in a 15-minute time limit draw.

1932: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion and National Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos defeated George Zaharias via countout during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1938: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. California State Heavyweight Champion Hard Boiled Haggerty defeated Terry McGinnis in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1973: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Pak Song defeated Seiji Sakaguchi, Raul Mata & Victor Rivera defeated Dr. Death (Don Arnold) & Mr. Wrestling to become the new NWA Americas Tag Team Champions, and Ray Mendoza defeated Kim Sung Ho to become the new NWA World Light Heavyweight Champion, and John Tolos defeated Fred Blassie.

1999: Xtreme Pro Wrestling ran at the Reseda Country Club in Reseda. The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) vs. The Westsiders (Bigg Rott & Chronic) ended in a no contest. Supreme defeated John Kronus, Johnny Webb defeated Homeless Jimmy, Jake Lawless defeated Kid Kaos, Cybil defeated Phenomenal Phil, Michael Modest defeated Donovan Morgan, and Carlito Montana defeated The Messiah.

2013: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held Night 2 of All Star Weekend 10 at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda. PWG World Champion Adam Cole defeated Johnny Gargano, Ricochet defeated Davey Richards, The Dojo Bros (Eddie Edwards & Roderick Strong) defeated AR Fox & Rich Swann, Chris Hero defeated ACH, and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Anthony Nese.

December 22nd

1942: At the San Diego Coliseum, World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos defeated Sandor Szabo in a 2-out-of-3 falls match by a score of 1-0 after the second fall went to a 60-minute time limit.

1949: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Orange County Athletic Club in Anaheim. Argentina Rocca swept Franke Jares in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium in Los Angeles. Wilbur Snyder defeated Hans Schnabel in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Nick and Warren Bockwinkel defeated Lord James Blears and Ted Christy.

1955: NWA Los Angeles ran at Strelich Stadium in Bakersfield. Prince Maivia, Sandor Szabo & Wilbur Snyder defeated Hans Schnabel, The Great Togo & Tom Rice in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Joe Blanchard vs. Tony Martin ended in a 45-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match, and Nick Bockwinkel defeated Vic Christy.

1962: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the San Bernardino Arena. WWA International Television Tag Team Champions Don Manoukian and The Destroyer vs. Edouard Carpentier and Rick Starr ended in a double disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1964: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. The Destroyer defeated The Hangman (Gene LeBell) via disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1965: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. El Mongol & Gorilla Monsoon defeated Enrique Torres & Pedro Morales. Linda Carroll defeated Judy Grable, Judy Grable defeated Betty Boucher, and Linda Carroll defeated Toni Rose.

1973: NWA Hollywood held a TV taping at KCOP-TV Studios in Los Angeles. John Tolos defeated Tony Rocco. Also on the card, Duane Allen defeated Bengali via disqualification.

2002: Revolution Pro and the Alternative Wrestling Show presented Lucha de Respecto: Christmas Edition at the original Frank and Son Collectible Show. TARO defeated Super Dragon to become the new RevPro Junior Heavyweight Champion. Also on the card, The Aerial Express (Quicksilver & Scorpio Sky) defeated Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre).

2017: Rey Mysterio’s Lucha Wonderland took place at Sycuan Casino in El Cajon. Rey Mysterio Jr. & Rocky Romero defeated John Hennigan & Luchasaurus. Also on the card, Bestia 666 & Damian 666 defeated B-Boy & Tyler Bateman.

December 23rd

1931: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Joe Savoldi defeated Bonnie Muir in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Harry Mamos vs. Karl Sarpolis ended in a 60-minute time limit draw, and Joe Varga vs. Johnny Plummer ended in a 30-minute time limit draw.

1936: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion/National Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion/Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Dean Detton swept Sandor Szabo in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Kimon Kudo defeated Jules Strongbow.

1947: At the Wilmington Bowl in Wilmington, Chief Little Wolf defeated Bomber Kulkovich in the finals of a one-night tournament. Other tournament participants included George Becker, Bud Curtis, Reginald Siki, Steve Gob, Myron Cox, The Cardiff Giant, and Hardy Kruskamp.

1960: The North American Wrestling Alliance (NWA Hollywood) ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. Gorgeous George defeated Mr. Moto. Also on the card, Lord James Blears and Nick Bockwinkel defeated Stan Holek and The Preacher (Clyde Stevens) to become the new NAWA International Television Tag Team Champions.

1964: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. The Destroyer defeated Paul Diamond in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, The Hangman (Gene LeBell) defeated Tony Galarza.

1975: NWA Hollywood ran at the San Diego Coliseum. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Sr. defeated Inferno 1.

2017: Ground Zero held its debut show in Imperial Beach. Tyler Bateman defeated Dickey Mayer. Also on the card, Andy Brown defeated Eli Everfly.

December 24th

1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Baron Michele Leone defeated Carlos Guzman in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Enrique Torres swept Karl Davis in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, Frank Jares vs. Gino Garibaldi ended in a 30-minute time limit draw, and Roger Mackay defeated Bob Corby.

1958: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Ramon Torres defeated Frank Jares, Ricky Romero & Vic Christy defeated Dutch Schultz & Hardy Kruskamp, Gene LeBell vs. The Great Kato ended in a draw, Aldo Bogni defeated Juan Hernandez, and Reggie Siki defeated The Great John L.

1963: Gorgoues George suffers a heart attack in Hollywood, CA.

1967: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the San Bernardino Arena. Arman Hussian, Mr. Moto, Pedro Morales, Ricky Romero & Samba Lumumba defeated Baron Scicluna, Buddy Austin, Rick Renaldo, Ron Romano & Tony Nero. Also on the card, Buddy Austin defeated Samba Lumumba, Pedro Morales defeated Ron Romano, Arman Hussian vs. Baron Scicluna ended in a draw, Mr. Moto vs. Rick Renaldo ended in a draw, and Lita Marez defeated Jane Shirrel.

December 25th

1935: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Vincent Lopez swept Kimon Kudo in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Sandor Szabo defeated Wee Willie Davis via disqualification, Chief Little Wolf defeated Jack Washburn, Gino Garibaldi defeated Jack McArthur via countout, Mayes McLain defeated Pat Fraley, Herbie Freeman defeated Blue Sun Jennings, Casey Columbo defeated Ted Sarris, Chief Chewacki defeated Nelson Davis, Len Macaluso defeated Ahmed Youseff, and Joe Varga defeated Preacher Hogue.

1953: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Ocean Park Arena in Santa Monica. Lord Leslie Carlton defeated Lord James Blears, Billy Varga and Sandor Szabo defeated Jack McDonald and Karl Davis, Wilbur Snyder defeated Aldo Bogni, Dave Levin defeated Frenchy Roy, and Tom Renesto defeated Red Shoes Dugan.

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Dick Hutton defeated Bobby Duranton in a 2-out-of-3 falls match, Edouard Carpentier defeated Steve Stanlee, Kintaro Oki & Mr. Moto defeated Art Michalik & Fritz von Goering, Nikita Mulkovitch defeated Nick Kostopoulis, and The Mummy defeated Oscar Alvarez.

1974: NWA Hollywood ran at the San Diego Coliseum. Edouard Carpentier defeated John Tolos to become the new NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Ken Mantell defeated Pork Chop Cash, Dino Bravo, Louie Tillet & Mando Lopez defeated Greg Valentine & The Hollywood Blondes (Buddy Roberts & Jerry Brown), and Man Mountain Mike defeated Lord Patrick Roach.

1975: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium. Mando Lopez defeated The Great Goliath in a Texas Death Match, NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Sr. vs. Inferno 1 ended in a double disqualification, Salvador Lothario defeated Rock Riddle via disqualification, Inferno 2 defeated Mickey Doyle, and Bob Orton Sr. defeated Inferno 3 via disqualification.

December 26th

1934: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. National Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos swept Man Mountain Dean in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1947: At the Ocean Park Arena in Santa Monica, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres defeated Gorgeous George. Also in 1947, at the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino, Chief Little Wolf defeated Jim Mitchell in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Valley Garden Arena in North Hollywood. Edouard Carpentier defeated Bobby Duranton, and Dick Hutton vs. Fritz von Goering ended in a draw.

Also in 1963, George Raymond Wagner, also known as Gorgeous George, passed away in Los Angeles, CA.

1995: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the Arrowhead Pond in Anaheim. WWF Champion Bret Hart defeated Diesel in a Steel Cage Match, The Undertaker defeated Yokozuna, WWF Tag Team Champions The Smokings Gunns (Billy and Bart Gunn) defeated Owen Hart and the British Bulldog, WWF Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon defeated The 1-2-3 Kid (Sean Waltman), Barry Horowitz and Fatu (Rikishi) defeated Bob Backlund and Skip (Chris Candido), Ahmed Johnson defeated Rad Radford (Louie Spicolli), Savio Vega defeated Hunter Hearst Helmsley via disqualification, Henry O. Godwinn defeated The Brooklyn Brawler, Goldust defeated Bob Holly, and Isaac Yankem DDS (Kane) defeated Marty Jannetty.

1996: Slammers Wrestling Federation ran in Bakersfield. El Toro Bravo defeated Jeff Lindberg to become the new Slammers Wrestling Federation Heavyweight Champion, Hombre de Oro defeated Spider Malloy, Verne Langdon defeated Joy Boy, Jimmie Jaimes defeated Tyrone Little via disqualification, and Earnhardt (The Messiah) defeated El Espirito.