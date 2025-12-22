SoCal News & Notes – December 22nd, 2025

SoCal News and Notes is back for the holidays! We’ve got news and notes on new champions at East Los Lucha, Lucha VaVoom De La Liz, GCW, DEFY, Pandemonium Pro’s return, and more!

–Chris Nastyy defeated Vito Fratelli to become the new East Los Lucha Heavyweight Champion at East Los Lucha‘s event at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA last night. The card also saw Delilah Doom defeat Gypsy Mac in a Loser Leaves East Los Match to become the new East Los Lucha Women’s Champion.

-After closing its doors earlier this year, The Mayan in Downtown Los Angeles will be reopening next month as a nightclub. The iconic venue had been the home of Lucha VaVoom since the promotion’s inception in 2002.

-Speaking of Lucha VaVoom, Lucha VaVoom De La Liz will be running at their current home, the Fox Theater in Pomona, CA, on February 14th. Tickets are currently available at TicketWeb.com.

–Game Changer Wrestling will also be in SoCal on February 14th when they present The Coldest Winter 4 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA. Atticus Cogar, Matt Tremont, Hammerstone, Vengador, and Chris Masters have been announced for the show so far. Tickers are available at Eventbrite.com.

–DEFY Wrestling will be returning to the Lodge Room in Los Angeles, CA on December 28th. The card is scheduled to feature DEFY Champion Bryan Keith defending the title against Timothy Thatcher. Steven Borden Jr., the son of wrestling legend Sting, will be in a match against Kiran Grey on the card. Tickets for the show are available at tix.com.

–Pandemonium Pro Wrestling will be making its return with a joint show co-promoted with Epic Pro Wrestling on February 22nd at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. This will be Pandemonium’s first show since their April 17th event in Las Vegas, NV, during WrestleMania week. Pandemonium announced Mad Dog Connelly will be on the card. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

-Pandemonium Pro Wrestling will also be presenting a match at Epic Pro Wrestling’s upcoming show on January 31st in Cudahy, CA, featuring former CMLL World Women’s Champion Zeuxis going up against Pacific Northwest standout Amira. Tickets for Epic Pro’s January 31st show are available at Eventbrite.com.

–West Coast Pro Wrestling will be running at the Compound by Dirt Dog in Commerce, CA, on February 27th. The card is currently scheduled to feature the debut of Laynie Luck vs. Johnnie Robbie and the debut of Stephen Wolf. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com.

