East Los Luchas – 21 December 2025 – Results

East Los Lucha presented East Los Christmas at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.

East Los Lucha
East Los Christmas
December 21, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA

JKM over Adrian Rain, Dante King, DJ Palmer, and Oscar Manuel Felix in a Scramble Match

Doble Cara over El Mexica

Alec Tomas over Inferno Abdul in a Street Fight

Koto Hiro over Jai Vidal to retain the East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship

Mikey O’Shea over Angie Savage, Auntie Hydie, Billy Bravewolf, The D.R.E., Ezequiel Flores, Guy Cool, Jay Lopez, Kaibil Maya, Lunith Stray, Nina, and Thad Maximus in a Battle Royal

Chris Nastyy defeated Vito Fratelli to become the new East Los Lucha Heavyweight Champion

Eli Everfly, Raymond Bright, and Rayo Star defeated La Sangre Nueva (Chaz Price, Marco Montana, and Red Spider)

Delilah Doom defeated Gypsy Mac in a Loser Leaves East Los Lucha Match to become the new East Los Lucha Women’s Champion

