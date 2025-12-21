East Los Luchas – 21 December 2025 – Results

East Los Lucha presented East Los Christmas at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
East Los Lucha
East Los Christmas
December 21, 2025
Don Quixote
Los Angeles, CA
JKM over Adrian Rain, Dante King, DJ Palmer, and Oscar Manuel Felix in a Scramble Match
Doble Cara over El Mexica
Alec Tomas over Inferno Abdul in a Street Fight
Koto Hiro over Jai Vidal to retain the East Los Lucha Cruiserweight Championship
Mikey O’Shea over Angie Savage, Auntie Hydie, Billy Bravewolf, The D.R.E., Ezequiel Flores, Guy Cool, Jay Lopez, Kaibil Maya, Lunith Stray, Nina, and Thad Maximus in a Battle Royal
Chris Nastyy defeated Vito Fratelli to become the new East Los Lucha Heavyweight Champion
Eli Everfly, Raymond Bright, and Rayo Star defeated La Sangre Nueva (Chaz Price, Marco Montana, and Red Spider)
Delilah Doom defeated Gypsy Mac in a Loser Leaves East Los Lucha Match to become the new East Los Lucha Women’s Champion
