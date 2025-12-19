This week in SoCal wrestling history: Dec. 13th-Dec. 19th

Taking a look at Southern California wrestling history for the week of December 13th-December 19th. Featuring Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, territory days, and much more!

December 13th

1933: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Nick Lutze defeated Fred Meyers in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Sammy Stein defeated Steve Znoski.

1938: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the San Diego Coliseum in San Diego. Sandor Szabo wrestled The Night Rider to a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Killer Shikuma defeated Tom Zaharias via disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1943: At the Pasadena Arena in Pasadena, Pacific Coast Heavyweight Champion Frank Sexton defeated Rube Wright in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Sandor Szabo defeated Laverne Baxter.

1944: At the Olympic Auditorium, World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos defeated Ray Steele in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Tony Morelli defeated Red Berry in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1950: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Baron Michele Leone vs. Enrique Torres ended in a 60-minute time limit draw. Also on the card, Frank Jares & The Zebra Kid (George Bollas) defeated Carlos Rodriguez & Lord James Blears in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWA World Heavyweight Champion Bearcat Wright defeated Fred Blassie in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Edouard Carpentier defeated Red Bastien.

1985: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego. Hillbilly Jim defeated Big John Studd via disqualification, Tito Santana defeated Randy Savage via disqualification, WWF Tag Team Champions The Dream Team (Brutus Beefcake & Greg Valentine) defeated Ivan Putski & Mike Rotundo, Jerry Valiant defeated Jack Armstrong, Pedro Morales defeated Matt Borne, and Iron Mike Sharpe defeated Steve Gatorwolf.

1986: Tijuana’s World Wrestling Association ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Perro Aguayo defeated Kato Kung Lee in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Hair vs. Hair Match. Also on the card, UWA World Lightweight Champion El Hijo del Santo defeated Espanto Jr. in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

2003: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Pimpin’ In High Places at the Westside JCC in Los Angeles. Adam Pearce, Colt Cabana, & Super Dragon defeated CM Punk, Frankie Kazarian, & some guy, Samoa Joe defeated BJ Whitmer, The Ballard Brothers (Shane & Shannon Ballard) defeated Jardi Frantz & M-Dogg 20 (Matt Cross), Excalibur defeated Chris Bosh via disqualification in a Hair vs. Hair Match, The Havana Pitbulls (Ricky Reyes & Rocky Romero with Larry Rivera) defeated The Aerial Express (Quicksilver & Scorpio Sky), and Puma (TJ Perkins) defeated Phoenix Star and Zokre in a Three Way Match.

December 14th

1925: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion Joe Stecher wrestled Jim Londos to a 2-hour time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, George Kotsonaros defeated Reginald Siki.

1932: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. National Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos defeated George Zaharias in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1938: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion and Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos swept Chief Thunderbird in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1968: NWA Hollywood ran at the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Bobo Brazil defeated Crybaby Cannon in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, NWA Pacific Coast Brass Knuckles Champion Fred Blassie defeated Buddy Moreno, and Pedro Morales defeated El Mongol via disqualification.

1979: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Chavo Guerrero Sr. defeated Bad News Allen in a Steel Cage Match. Also on the card, Victor Rivera defeated Wahoo McDaniel.

1985: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the arena at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim. WWF Tag Team Champions The Dream Team (Brutus Beefcake and Greg Valentine) defeated Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik via disqualification, Paul Orndorff defeated Bob Orton Jr., Corporal Kirchner defeated Alexis Smirnoff, Jerry Valiant defeated Steve Gatorwolf, George Wells defeated Tim Patterson, George Steele defeated Matt Borne, and King Tonga (Haku) defeated Rene Goulet.

2002: Golden State Championship Wrestling ran at the American Legion Hall in Newhall. Super Dragon would defeat Bobby Quance in a match that would be named the 2002 SoCal Wrestling Match of the Year. Also on the card, GSCW Lightweight Champion Lil’ Cholo defeated TARO.

2003: FMLL ran at Salon El Rey in Compton. Acero Dorado, Profeta, & Rey Misterio Sr. defeated Elvio Reyes, Principe Unlimited, & Super Astro via disqualification.

2023: Prestige Wrestling and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling presented Combat Princess USA at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich) defeated 121000000 (Maki Ito & Miyu Yamashita), Taya Valkyrie defeated Shoko Nakajima, TJPW Princess Tag Team Champions Free WiFi (Hikari Noa & Nao Kakuta) defeated Janai Kai & Shazza McKenzie, Miu Watanabe defeated Hyan, Mizuki defeated Sandra Moone, Trish Adora defeated Moka Miyamoto, and Max The Impaler & Pom Harajuku defeat Amira & Rika Tatsumi.

2024: Game Changer Wrestling presented Highest in the Room 3 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Matthew Justice defeated Dr. Redacted, Allie Katch defeated Vipress, Los Desperados (Arez [El Clon], Gringo Loco, & Jack Cartwheel) defeat Juicy Finau & The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera), Janelasus (Joey Janela & Megan Bayne) defeated Rich And Powerful (Parrow & Richard Holliday), Josh Barnett defeated Royce Isaacs in a Bloodsport Match, Brooke Havok defeated Dulce Tormenta and Zara Zakher, Gahbage Daddies (Alec Price & Cole Radrick) defeated The Stoner Brothers (Rick Scott & Scott Rick Stoner), Sidney Akeem defeated Fuego Del Sol, Effy defeated Matt Cardona, and Starboy Charlie defeated Man Like DeReiss.

Also in 2024, SVN presented the 2024 King of the Deathmatches at Don Quixote in Los Angeles. SHLAK would defeat Hoodfoot and Otis Cogar in the finals of the tournament to win the 2024 King of the Deathmatches. The tournament also included Big F’n Joe, Journey Fatu, MASADA, Orin Veidt, Aeroboy, Jake Crist, Judge Joe Dred, Bestia 666, and Ninja Mack. In a non-tournament match, SVN Ultraviolent Champion Bobby Beverly defeated Alex Colon.

December 15th

1943: At the Olympic Auditorium, World Heavyweight Champion and Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos defeated El Diablo (Dutch Hefner).

1948: A one-night tournament was held at the Olympic Auditorium. The Black Panther (Jim Mitchell) defeated Eric Holmback in the finals to win the tournament. Other tournament participants included Lord Blears, Bud Curtis, Al Billings, Gino Garibaldi, Dave Levin, Morris Shapiro, Hans Schnabel, Jose Macias, Howard Cantonwine, George Temple, Vic Christy, and Hardy Kruskamp.

1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Valley Garden Arena in North Hollywood. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Baron Michele Leone defeated Enrique Torres in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Don Arnold vs. Jim Mitchell wrestled to a 45-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1967: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Buddy Austin and Fred Blassie defeated Antonio Pugliese and Pedro Morales to become the new WWA World Tag Team Champions. Also on the card, Bobo Brazil defeated Baron Scicluna.

1973: NWA Hollywood held a TV taping at KCOP-TV Studios in Los Angeles. Ray Mendoza defeated Bengali, Raul Mata & Victor Rivera defeated The Vigilantes (Vigilante 1 and 2), Kim Sung Ho defeated Ric Drasin, and Little Bobo vs. Little Bruiser ended in a draw.

2024: New Japan Pro Wrestling presented Strong Style Evolved at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach. NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone defeated Hazuki, Jack Perry & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji), TMDK (Bad Dude Tito, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.) defeated Dirty Work (Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor) & Shota Umino, NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion Gabs Kidd defeated Ryohei Oiwa, The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) to become the new NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions, Mina Shirakawa defeated Johnnie Robbie, and Zane Jay defeated Matt Vandagriff in a STRONG Survivor Match. The Young Bucks also appeared at the event after Perry/Takeshita vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon.

December 16th

1942: At the Olympic Auditorium, World Heavyweight Champion and Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos defeated George Koverly in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Karol Krauser defeated Jules Strongbow, and Szabo defeated Chief Little Wolf.

1946: At the Pasadena Arena in Pasadena, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres swept Mile High Ross in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1947: At the San Diego Coliseum, American Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion Frank Sexton wrestled Sandor Szabo to a curfew time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Billy Varga defeated Antone Leone via disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1959: The North American Wrestling Alliance (NWA Hollywood) ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Edouard Carpentier & Sandor Szabo defeated Billy Varga & Hardy Kruskamp to become the new NAWA International Television Tag Team Champions.

1976: NWA Hollywood ran at Strongbow Stadium in Bakersfield. Mil Mascaras defeated Dr. Hiro Ota in a Mexican Death Match. Also on the card, NWA World Tag Team Champions The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy and Johnny Valiant) defeated Raul Mata and Scorpion I, Chavo Guerrero Sr. defeated Larry Hennig, Ken Mantell defeated Larry Zbyszko, and Raul Mata defeated Jimmy Valiant via disqualification.

2005: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Astonishing X-Mas at the Silverlake JCC in Los Angeles. Super Dragon defeated Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) in a Guerrilla Warfare Match. Also on the card, Chris Sabin, Frankie Kazarian, Rocky Romero & TJ Perkins defeated Alex Koslov, B-Boy, Christopher Daniels & Petey Williams, Samoa Joe defeated Davey Richards, PWG World Champion some guy defeated Chris Kanyon, Jack Evans and Roderick Strong defeated El Generico (Sami Zayn) and Human Tornado, Colt Cabana defeated Scorpio Sky, Quicksilver & Top Gun Talwar defeated Nemesis & Ronin, and Scott Lost defeated Alex Shelley.

2016: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Mystery Vortex IV at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda. PWG World Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defeated some British villain guy, Jeff Cobb and Matthew Riddle defeated The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson), Chuck Taylor defeated Adam Cole, reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) defeated Death By Elbow (Chris Hero & JT Dunn), Matt Sydal defeated Pete Dunne, Trevor Lee defeated ACH, and Trent defeated Candice LeRae.

2022: Game Changer Wrestling presented Amerikaz Most Wanted at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Blake Christian, GCW Champion Nick Gage defeated Tony Deppen, GCW Tag Team Champions Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) defeated The RockNES Monsters, Charles Mason vs. Effy ended in a no contest, Willie Mack defeated Jimmy Lloyd, GCW Extreme Champion Joey Janela defeated Pagano, Gringo Loco & Los Vipers (Latigo & Toxin) defeated Arez, some guy from Texas, & Komander, Starboy Charlie defeated Matt Cardona, and Jack Cartwheel defeated Alec Price and Cole Radrick and Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne and Titus Alexander in a Scramble Match.

December 17th

1946: At the Wilmington Bowl in Wilmington, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres swept Babe Zaharias in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1947: At the Olympic Auditorium, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres wrestled American Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion Frank Sexton to a 60-minute time limit draw in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Neither wrestler scored a fall during the match. Also on the card, Gorgeous George defeated George Temple, and Sandor Szabo defeated Dutch Hefner.

1952: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Baron Michele Leone defeated Rito Romero in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new NWA Pacific Coast Heavyweight Champion.

1954: South Gate Arena promoter Frank Pasquale notifies U.S. Attorney General Herbert Brownell Jr. that National Wrestling Alliance president Sam Muchnick had called wrestler Charles “Mr. Moto” Moto and threatened to have him blacklisted throughout the United States if he wrestled at the South Gate Arena.

Also in 1954, NWA Los Angeles ran at the Ocean Park Arena in Santa Monica and at the Pasadena Arena in Pasadena. In Santa Monica, Bobo Brazil defeated Tom Rice. In Pasadena, Wilbur Snyder defeated Gene Kiniski.

1959: The North American Wrestling Alliance ran at Strelich Stadium in Bakersfield. NAWA International Television Tag Team Champions Edouard Carpentier & Sandor Szabo defeated Gino Garibaldi & Hardy Kruskamp in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. Kintaro Oki & Mr. Moto defeated Fred Blassie & The Preacher (Clyde Stevens).

1969: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Fred Blassie defeated Chief Blackhawk. Also on the card, Pepper Martin defeated The Great Kojika to become the NWA Beat The Champ Television Champion, and Mil Mascaras defeated The Hangman (Gene LeBell).

1971: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. John Tolos and Shohei (Giant) Baba defeated Kinji Shibuya and Masa Saito in a Steel Cage Match.

1976: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Chavo Guerrero Sr. defeated Larry Hennig. Also on the card, Mil Mascaras defeated Ken Mantell, Victor Rivera defeated Dr. Hiro Ota, Roddy Piper defeated Larry Zbyszko, and The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy Valiant & Johnny Valiant) defeated Mike Adams & Scorpion I.

1988: The World Wrestling Federation ran at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles for an event that was broadcast on local premium cable TV network The Z Channel. Hulk Hogan defeated The Big Boss Man, WWF Women’s Champion Rockin’ Robin defeated the Sensational Sherri, Akeem defeated Koko B. Ware, Ted DiBiase defeated Hercules, WWF Tag Team Champions Demolition (Ax and Smash) vs. The Powers of Pain (Barbarian and Warlord) ended in a double disqualification, Bad News Brown defeated Jim Powers, Greg Valentine vs. Tito Santana ended in a 20-minute time limit draw, and Borris Zhukov defeated Lanny Poffo.

1999: Xtreme Pro Wrestling ran at the Majestic Theatre in Ventura. The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) vs. The Westsiders (Bigg Rott & Chronic) ended in a No Contest, XPW Champion Damien Steele defeated John Kronus, Nicole Bass defeated Dynamite D, Carlito Montana defeated Michael Modest via disqualification, Donovan Morgan defeated Phenomenal Phil, Jake Lawless defeated Cybil, Supreme defeated Kid Kaos, and The Messiah defeated Johnny Webb.

2021: Game Changer Wrestling presented Blood on the Hills at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Atticus Cogar defeated Jordan Oliver in a No Ropes Barbed Wire Match, Jacob Fatu vs. Matthew Justice ended in a No Contest, Blake Christian defeated Alex Zayne, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated AJ Gray, Allie Katch and Effy defeated Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona, Tony Deppen defeated Nick Wayne, GCW Tag Team Champions The Briscoe Brothers (Jay and Mark Briscoe) defeated Brody King and PCO, and Ninja Mack defeated Arez [El Clon] and Gringo Loco and Jack Cartwheel and Jimmy Lloyd and Matt Vandagriff in a Scramble Match.

2023: Pandemonium Pro Wrestling presented Holiday in LA 2023 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles. Johnny Hollywood (John Hennigan) defeated El Hilo del Vikingo, Jack Evans defeated Wicked Wickett to become the new Pandemonium Gen-Z Champion, Miyu Yamashita defeated Mike Bailey, Nyla Rose & Serpentico defeated Anton Voorhees & Dark Sheik to become the Pandemonium Tag Team Champions, and Brian Cage defeated Jordan Cruz.

December 18th

1935: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. George Calza swept Nick Lutze in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Chief Little Wolf vs. Gino Garibaldi ended in a double countout during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1946: At the Olympic Auditorium, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres swept Hans Schnabel in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Ed Lewis defeated The Zaharias Brothers (Babe and Chris Zaharias) in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match.

1947: At the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres defeated Gorgeous George in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Sam Menacker defeated Bomber Kulkovich.

1964: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the San Diego Coliseum. The Destroyer defeated Bob Ellis in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, The Hangman (Gene LeBell) defeated Mr. Moto in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1968: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA World Heavyweight Champion Gene Kiniski wrestled Bobo Brazil to a time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, NWA Americas Tag Team Champions The Medics (Medic 1 and 2) defeated Fred Blassie and The Sheik via disqualification, Pepper Gomez defeated Mad Dog Vachon, NWA Beat The Champ Television Champion Crybaby Cannon wrestled Don Leo Jonathan to a draw, and Pedro Morales defeated El Mongol.

1969: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium. Fred Blassie defeated Mil Mascaras in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1970: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Fred Blassie defeated John Tolos in a Steel Cage Match. Also on the card, Giant Baba defeated Gene Kiniski in a Steel Cage Match to become the new NWA International Heavyweight Champion, NWA United National Champion Ray Mendoza defeated Don Carson, NWA Americas Tag Team Champions Black Gordman and Great Goliath vs. Earl Maynard and Rocky Johnson ended in a draw, Billy Graham defeated Medic 2 in a Hair vs. Mask Match to win Medic 2’s mask, Great Goliath defeated Takachiho to become the new NWA Beat The Champ Television Champion, and Pedro Morales & Tony Rocco defeated Billy Graham & Karl Heisinger.

1975: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Jr. defeated Rock Riddle. Also on the card, Darling Dagmar & Princess Little Dove defeated Diamond Lil & Marie LaVeau, and Bob Orton Sr. defeated Mickey Doyle.

1999: Xtreme Pro Wrestling ran at the Vogue Theatre in Los Angeles. Big D Dudley defeated Damien Steele to become the new XPW Champion, The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) vs. Westsiders (Bigg Rott & Chronic) ended in a no contest, Supreme defeated John Kronus, Johnny Webb defeated Homeless Jimmy, Jake Lawless defeated Kid Kaos, Cybil defeated Phenomenal Phil, Michael Modest defeated Donovan Morgan, and Carlito Montana defeated The Messiah.

2004: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Uncanny X-Mas at the Silverlake Independent JCC in Los Angeles. Samoa Joe defeated Bryan Danielson, PWG Tag Team Champions Arrogance (Chris Bosh and Scott Lost) defeated The Havana Pitbulls (Ricky Reyes and Rocky Romero), Colt Cabana defeated Spanky (Brian Kendrick), PWG Champion Super Dragon defeated Jonny Storm, The Aerial Express (Scorpio Sky and Quicksilver) defeated El Generico (Sami Zayn) and Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens), Chris Hero defeated Austin Aries, Tony Stradlin defeated Christopher Daniels, and Human Tornado and Ronin defeated Excalibur and Top Gun Talwar.

December 19th

1928: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. World Heavyweight Champion Ed Lewis defeated Joe Malcewicz in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Dick Daviscourt vs. Paul Jones ended in a 60-minute time limit draw.

1962: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Edouard Carpentier defeated Mr. Moto. Also on the card, WWA International Television Tag Team Champions Don Manoukian & The Destroyer defeated Abe Jacobs & Haystacks Calhoun.

1969: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. The Great Kojika defeated Mil Mascaras in a No Disqualification Cage Match to become the new NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion. Also on the card, NWA International Television Champion Giant Baba defeated Fritz von Erich in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1974: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium in Bakersfield. Dino Bravo and Edouard Carpentier defeated The Hollywood Blonds (Buddy Roberts and Jerry Brown) via disqualification.

1976: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA North American Tag Team Champions Antonio Inoki and Seiji Sakaguchi defeated Inferno 2 and 3 in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Tatsumi Fujinami defeated Mickey Doyle, and Osamu Kido defeated Rock Riddle.

1996: Slammers Wrestling Federation ran in Bakersfield. El Toro Bravo defeated Jeff Lindberg, Samoan Kid defeated Tyrone Little, Diablo Valdez vs. Hombre de Oro ended in a no contest, and Mike Earnhardt (The Messiah) defeated Joy Boy.

2001: Ultimate Pro Wrestling presented Season’s Beatings at the Galaxy Theatre in Santa Ana. UPW Heavyweight Champion Mikey Henderson defeated Al Katrazz. Also on the card, Samoa Joe defeated Konnan via disqualification,