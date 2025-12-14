New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Santa’s Revenge at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.
New Tradition Lucha Libre
Santa’s Revenge
December 14, 2025
Transplants Brewing Company
Palmdale, CA
Thunder and Pee Wee over Nick Nobody and Asgard
Angie Savage over Lilith Starr
Mariachi Montaña (Ro and Juli Montaña) over Raymond Bright and Tariq Tarvos
Labu won a Battle Royal
G-Sharpe over Frankie Flaco to retain the NTLL Gladiator Championship
Dom Kubrick over G-Sharpe to become the new NTLL Gladiator Champion
Chris Nasty and Steve the Ref over Vito Fratelli and Chris the Ref in a Mustaches vs. Chris the Ref’s Hair Match
Be the first to comment on "New Tradition Lucha Libre – 14 December 2025 – Results"