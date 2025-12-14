New Tradition Lucha Libre – 14 December 2025 – Results

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Santa’s Revenge at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.

Thunder and Pee Wee over Nick Nobody and Asgard

Angie Savage over Lilith Starr

Mariachi Montaña (Ro and Juli Montaña) over Raymond Bright and Tariq Tarvos

Labu won a Battle Royal

G-Sharpe over Frankie Flaco to retain the NTLL Gladiator Championship

Dom Kubrick over G-Sharpe to become the new NTLL Gladiator Champion

Chris Nasty and Steve the Ref over Vito Fratelli and Chris the Ref in a Mustaches vs. Chris the Ref’s Hair Match