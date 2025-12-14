New Tradition Lucha Libre – 14 December 2025 – Results

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 12/14/2025

New Tradition Lucha Libre presented Santa’s Revenge at Transplants Brewing Company in Palmdale, CA. Click for results.

New Tradition Lucha Libre
Santa’s Revenge
December 14, 2025
Transplants Brewing Company
Palmdale, CA

Thunder and Pee Wee over Nick Nobody and Asgard

Angie Savage over Lilith Starr

Mariachi Montaña (Ro and Juli Montaña) over Raymond Bright and Tariq Tarvos

Labu won a Battle Royal

G-Sharpe over Frankie Flaco to retain the NTLL Gladiator Championship

Dom Kubrick over G-Sharpe to become the new NTLL Gladiator Champion

Chris Nasty and Steve the Ref over Vito Fratelli and Chris the Ref in a Mustaches vs. Chris the Ref’s Hair Match

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "New Tradition Lucha Libre – 14 December 2025 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.