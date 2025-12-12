This week in SoCal wrestling history: Dec. 6th-Dec. 12th

Taking a look at Southern California wrestling history for the week of December 6th-December 12th. Featuring Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Fred Blassie’s final match in SoCal, AAA’s Star of Death, and more!

December 6th

1934: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Nick Lutze defeated George Zaharias in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Man Mountain Dean defeated Hans Steinke.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium in Los Angeles. NWA International Television Champion Wilbur Snyder wrestled Sandor Szabo to a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Lord James Blears defeated Warren Bockwinkel in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1955: NWA Los Angeles ran at the South Gate Arena in South Gate and at the San Diego Coliseum in San Diego. The South Gate card saw Bob White & Hardy Kruskamp defeat Al Kashey & Pepe Pasquale. In San Diego, NWA World Heavyweight Champion Lou Thesz defeated Tom Rice in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1968: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Bobo Brazil defeated Thunderbolt Patterson. Also on the card, Fred Blassie defeated Lord Blears, and Pedro Morales defeated Rocky Montero.

1969: NWA Hollywood ran at the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino. NWA Pacific Coast Heavyweight Champion Don Carson defeated El Medico. Also on the card, Betty Niccoli defeated Jean Antone, and Mil Mascaras defeated John Sullivan.

1990: Herb Abrams’ Universal Wrestling Federation held tapings for UWF Fury Hour at the Reseda Country Club in Reseda. The tapings included wrestlers such as Ivan Koloff, Don Muraco, B. Brian Blair, Col. DeBeers, Louie Spicolli, Cactus Jack, Barry Orton, Bob Orton Jr., and Iceman King Parsons.

2008: Full Contact Wrestling ran at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy. El Hijo del Sicodelico, El Hijo de Rey Misterio, & Shamu Jr. defeated Damian 666, Mr. Aguila, & Super Parka. Also on the card, La Parkita & Misteriosito defeated Espantito & Espectrito.

December 7th

1949: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Argentina Rocca swept Chief Little Wolf in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Baron Michele Leone defeated Jack Claybourne in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1953: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium in Los Angeles. Wilbur Snyder defeated Lord James Blears in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Aldo Bogni defeated Warren Bockwinkel.

1954: NWA Los Angeles ran at the South Gate Arena in South Gate. NWA International Television Champion Wilbur Snyder defeated Danny Plechas in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Karl Davis defeated Mike Lane, and Joe Blanchard defeated Mike DiBiase and George Drake in separate matches.

1960: The North American Wrestling Alliance (NWA Hollywood) ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NAWA World Heavyweight Champion Edouard Carpentier swept Mr. Kleen (Ed Miller) in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1973: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. NWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Pak Song defeated Great Yamamoto, and NWA Pacific Coast Brass Knuckles Champion John Tolos defeated Duane Allen.

1977: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Chavo Guerrero Sr. defeated Black Gordman, Roddy Piper defeated Alex Perez, and Great Goliath defeated Mando Guerrero.

1979: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWF Champion Bob Backlund defeated Victor Rivera.

1980: NWA Hollywood ran in San Bernardino. Al Madrid defeated Victor Rivera in a Texas Death Match. The card also featured Fred Blassie defeating John Tolos in a Steel Cage Match in what would be Blassie’s final match as an active wrestler and final match in California. Blassie would take part in two more matches in 1985 after joining the World Wrestling Federation.

1986: The World Wrestling Federation ran a house show at the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego. WWF Tag Team Champions The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and The Dynamite Kid) defeated The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart). Also on the card, WWF Intercontinental Champion Randy Savage defeated Roddy Piper via disqualification.

2019: New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom held matches at the 2019 Chara Expo USA at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori defeated The Mega Coaches (Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi), El Desperado defeated Red Narita, Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Clark Connors, Aaron Solow & Misterioso defeated The Riegel Twins (Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel), Alex Coughlin defeated Barrett Brown, and Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano defeated Nicole Savoy & Sumie Sakai.

December 8th

1943: At the Olympic Auditorium, World Heavyweight Champion and Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Jim Londos wrestled Frank Sexton to a 60-minute time limit draw during a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Neither wrestler scored a fall. Also on the card, World Light Heavyweight Champion Red Berry defeated Danny McShain.

1948: At the Olympic Auditorium, Bobby Managoff defeated George Koverly in the finals of a one-night tournament. Other tournament participants included Jack Armstrong, Lord Blears, Butch Levy, Lee Grable, Jesse James, Ted Christy, Art Brady, Charlie Shiranuhi, Jacob Macias, Fritz Schnabel, Senator Hartford, Paul Matty, and Jose Macias.

1986: The World Wrestling Federation held a house show at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles. Adrian Adonis defeated Roddy Piper via disqualification, Billy Jack Haynes defeated The Iron Sheik, Hercules Hernandez defeated Tito Santana, WWF Tag Team Champions The British Bulldogs (Davey Boy Smith and The Dynamite Kid) defeated Bob Orton Jr. and The Magnificent Muraco, The Islanders (Haku and Tama) defeated The Moondogs (Moondog Rex and Moondog Spot), Bret Hart defeated Jim Brunzell, Jim Neidhart defeated B. Brian Blair, Butch Reed defeated Lanny Poffo, and Sivi Afi defeated Rene Goulet.

1991: The World Wrestling Federation held a house show at the LA Memorial Sports Arena. Randy Savage defeated Jake Roberts, The Texas Tornado (Kerry Von Erich) defeated The Berzerker, The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags) defeated The Rockers (Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels), The Undertaker defeated Jim Duggan, WWF Intercontinental Champion Bret Hart defeated The Mountie, Sgt. Slaughter defeated Ted DiBiase, El Matador (Tito Santana) defeated Kato (Paul Diamond), and The British Bulldog defeated The Barbarian.

1999: Ultimate Pro Wrestling ran at the Galaxy Theatre in Santa Ana. Bad Boy Basil won a #1 Contendership Battle Royal. Also on the card, UPW Heavyweight Champion Mike Bell defeated Su*c*de Kid, The Prototype (John Cena) defeated Dirty Dave Sanchez, and UPW Tag Team Champions The Ballard Brothers (Shannon and Shane Ballard) defeated Team Hardcore (Hardkore Kidd and Justin Sane [Justin McCully]).

2000: Revolution Pro Wrestling ran at the Rudos Dojo in Anaheim. The Ballard Brothers (Shannon and Shane Ballard) defeated Rising Son and Ultra Taro Jr. (TARO), Matt Sinister defeated Mr. Excitement to become the new RevPro Mexican Lucha Libre Heavyweight Champion, Samoa Joe defeated Buddy George and El Gallinero, and Excalibur and Ricky Reyes defeated B-Boy and Sun Warrior.

2017: Santino Bros. Wrestling presented The Fight Before Christmas at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy in Bell Gardens. Santino Bros. Wrestling Champion Brody King defeated Andy Brown.

2018: Ground Zero presented Champion, featuring a one-night tournament to crown the first Ground Zero Champion. Andy Brown defeated Tyler Bateman to become the first Ground Zero Champion.

2019: New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom held matches at the 2019 Chara Expo USA at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated The Mega Coaches (Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi), Taiji Ishimori defeated Ren Narita, El Phantasmo defeated Clark Connors, The Riegel Twins (Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel) defeated Barrett Brown & Misterioso, Aaron Solow defeated Alex Coughlin, and Mayu Iwatani & Tam Nakano defeated Nicole Savoy & Sumie Sakai.

December 9th

1936: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion/National Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion/Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Dean Detton defeated Sandor Szabo. Also on the card, Jules Strongbow defeated Pat O’Shocker.

1946: At the Pasadena Arena in Pasadena, Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion George Becker swept Mile High Ross in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, George Temple defeated Hans Schnabel via disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1964: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Bob Ellis and Eduard Carpentier defeated Hard Boiled Haggerty and The Destroyer to become the new WWA World Tag Team Champions. Also on the card, The Hangman (Gene LeBell) defeated Paul Diamond.

1967: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the San Bernardino Arena. WWA Americas Heavyweight Champion Fred Blassie vs. Giant Baba ended in a double disqualification during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Antonio Pugliese & Pedro Morales defeated The Preacher (Clyde Stevens) & Tony Nero.

1995: AAA ran at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles. Konnan, Perro Aguayo, Perro Aguayo Jr., Rey Misterio Jr. & Super Calo defeated Cibernetico, Damian 666, Halloween, Juventud Guerrera & Psicosis in the legendary “La Estrella De La Muerte” (Star of Death) Cage Match. Also on the card, Tinieblas Jr. defeated Chicano Power in a Mask vs. Mask Match, KGB (Tom Howard), Killer, Pentagon, & Pierroth Jr. defeated La Parka, Mascara Sagrada, Octagon, & Super Calo via disqualification, Frisbee, Perro Aguayo Jr., & Rey Misterio Jr. defeated Juventud Guerrera, Picudo, & Psicosis, Damian 666 & Los Diabolicos (Angel Mortal, Marabunta & Mr. Condor) defeat Boomerang (Skyade), Discovery, Thunderbird & Venum, and Mascarita Sagrada, Octagoncito, & Super Munequito defeated Jerrito Estrada & Los Espectritos (Espectrito I & Espectrito II).

So I got a magazine from Japan right now because it had the Peace Festival press conference on the cover. I didn't expect the magazine to have a page spread on the Star of Death AAA "Holy Grail" from December 1995 that @davemeltzerWON attended and gave an insane review and the… pic.twitter.com/qNjT379VKS — Roy Lucier (@roylucier) June 15, 2023

2001: The World Wrestling Federation presented Vengeance 2001 at the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego. World Heavyweight Champion (formerly the WCW World Championship) Chris Jericho defeated WWF Champion “Stone Cold” Steven Austin to unify the titles and to become the first Undisputed WWF Champion. Jericho would also defeat The Rock to win the World Heavyweight Championship during the show, and Steve Austin retained the WWF Championship against Kurt Angle. Also on the card, The Undertaker defeated Rob Van Dam to become the WWF Hardcore Champion.

Also in 2001, Car Consumer Pro Wrestling ran in San Bernardino. Rising Son and Super Dragon defeated Excalibur and The Messiah.

2003: World Wrestling Entertainment taped episode 226 of WWE SmackDown and episode 82 of WWE Velocity. On SmackDown, Brock Lesnar defeated Rey Mysterio, Los Guerreros (Chavo Guerrero Jr. & Eddie Guerrero) defeated The World’s Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin), Shannon Moore defeated A-Train, and Rhyno defeated Bradshaw. On Velocity, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tajiri defeated Billy Kidman, Orlando Jordan defeated Kanyon, The Full Blooded Italian (Chuck Palumbo and Nunzio) defeated Paul London and Spanky (Brian Kendrick), and Ultimo Dragon defeated Tony Salantri (Tony Stradlin).

2023: Game Changer Wrestling presented Highest in the Room 2 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles. Andrade El Idolo defeated Joey Janela, Johnny Game Changer (John Hennigan) & Taya Valkyrie defeated Maki Death Kill (Maki Itoh & Nick Gage), GCW Champion Blake Christian defeated Starboy Charlie, The South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu & Juicy Finau) defeated Effy & Mance Warner, Big F’n Joe defeated Sawyer Wreck, GCW Tag Team Champions Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) defeated Masha Slamovich & Rina Yamashita, Santana Jackson defeated George South, Ninja Mack defeated 1 Called Manders and Bodhi Young Prodigy and Cole Radrick and Dark Sheik and Mr. Danger and Oni El Bendito in a DLC Scramble Match, Deathmatch Royalty (Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander) & Jimmy Lloyd defeated Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) & Lil Cholo, and Jordan Oliver defeated Alec Price.

December 10th

1930: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Ed Don George defeated Gus Sonnenberg in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, as well as the new American Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion. Also on the card, Henri Deglane defeated Dan Koloff, and Nick Lutze defeated Don LeLaun.

1951: NWA Los Angeles ran at Hollywood Legion Stadium in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Junior Heavyweight Champion Red Berry defeated Don Arnold in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Dr. Lee Grable vs. Lord Blears ended in a 45-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1963: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach. Edouard Carpentier defeated Bobby Duranton. Also on the card, Kintaro Oki & Mr. Moto defeated Bearcat Wright & Red Bastien to become the new WWA United States Tag Team Champions in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

2011: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented FEAR at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda. Appetite For Destruction (Super Dragon and Kevin Steen [Kevin Owens]) defeated The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) in a Guerrilla Warfare Match to become the new PWG World Tag Team Champions. Also on the card, El Generico defeated Dick Togo, The American Wolves (Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards) defeated The Super Smash Brothers (Player Dos and Player Uno), Willie Mack defeated Chris Hero, and Roderick Strong defeated The Amazing Red.

December 11th

1929: Daro Inc. Promotions ran at the Olympic Auditorium. World Heavyweight Champion and American Wrestling Association World Heavyweight Champion Gus Sonnenberg defeated Joe Stecher in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. The card also saw Dick Daviscourt defeat Bill Shaw.

1946: At the Olympic Auditorium, Enrique Torres defeated George Becker in a 2-out-of-3 falls match to become the new Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion.

1947: At the Municipal Auditorium in Long Beach, Gorgeous George defeated Manuel Garza in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1958: NWA Los Angeles ran at Strelich Stadium in Bakersfield. Ramon Torres defeated El Lobo in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, NWA International Tag Team Champions Frank Jares and Matt Murphy defeated Billy Darnell and Chief Big Heart in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1964: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the San Diego Coliseum. Bob Ellis swept The Destroyer in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, The Hangman (Gene LeBell) defeated Paul Diamond.

1968: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. The Medics (Medic 1 and 2) defeated El Mongol and Fred Blassie. Also on the card, Crybaby Cannon vs. Mr Moto ended in a draw, and Pedro Morales defeated The Raider.

1975: NWA Hollywood ran at Strelich Stadium. Chavo Guerrero Sr. defeated Hiroshima Joe in a Loser Must Leave Bakersfield Match, John Tolos defeated the Zodiac (Bob Orton Sr.) in a Texas Death Match, and JC Dykes & The Infernos (Inferno #2 & Inferno #3) defeated Lou Anthony, Mando Lopez, & Raul Mata in an Elimination Match.

1981: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Andre the Giant defeated Killer Khan, Carlos Mata and The Kiss defeated Black Gordman and Great Goliath, Bobby Lane defeated Rene Goulet, The Monster defeated Pete Collins, and Mando Guerrero defeated Chino Chou.

1985: The World Wrestling Federation ran at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles. Andre the Giant defeated King Kong Bundy. Also on the card, Tito Santana defeated Randy Savage via disqualification, Nikolai Volkoff & The Iron Sheik defeated Corporal Kirchner & George Wells, Big John Studd defeated Tony Atlas, Adrian Adonis defeated Billy Anderson, Alexis Smirnoff defeated Jack Armstrong, Pedro Morales defeated Rene Goulet, Iron Mike Sharpe defeated SD Jones, and King Tonga (Haku) defeated Matt Borne.

2010: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Cyanide: A Loving Tribute To Poison at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda. PWG World Tag Team Champions Peligro Abejas (El Generico [Sami Zayn] & Paul London) defeated The Kings Of Wrestling (Chris Hero & Claudio Castagnoli). Also on the card, Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens) defeated Akira Tozawa, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) defeated The Fightin’ Taylor Boys (Brian Cage & Ryan Taylor), Roderick Strong defeated Chuck Taylor, and Willie Mack defeated Peter Avalon.

2015: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Night 1 of All Star Weekend 11 at the American Legion Post #308. PWG World Champion Roderick Strong defeated Matt Sydal. Also on the card, PWG World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) defeated Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, Kenny Omega defeated Mike Bailey, Trevor Lee defeated Will Ospreay, and Chuck Taylor defeated Mark Andrews.

December 12th

1947: At the San Bernardino Arena in San Bernardino. Los Angeles World Heavyweight Champion Enrique Torres defeated Jim Mitchell in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. Also on the card, Bomber Kulkovich vs. Sam Menacker in a 60-minute time limit draw during the final fall of a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1956: NWA Los Angeles ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Bobo Brazil & Primo Carnera vs. Lord James Blears & Lord Leslie Carlton ended in a draw. Also on the card, Rito Romero defeated Aldo Bogni.

1962: Worldwide Wrestling Associates (NWA Hollywood) ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWA World Heavyweight Champion The Destroyer vs. Dick Hutton ended in a 1-1 draw during a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

1965: Worldwide Wrestling Associates ran at the Olympic Auditorium. Gorilla Monsoon vs. Luke Graham ended in a draw. Also on the card, Judy Grable defeated Maria DeLeon, and Betty Boucher defeated Toni Rose.

1980: NWA Hollywood ran at the Olympic Auditorium. WWF Heavyweight Champion Bob Backlund defeated The Hangman. Also on the card, Andre the Giant defeated Hulk Hogan, El Medico defeated Rene Goulet, The Enforcer & Victor Rivera defeated Battleship Johnson & Mando Guerrero, and John Tolos & The Assassin defeated Al Madril & Tom Prichard to become the new NWA Americas Tag Team Champions.

1992: The World Wrestling Federation ran a matinee house show at the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego and another house show later that night at the LA Memorial Sports Arena in Los Angeles. Both shows saw WWF Champion Bret Hart defeat Ric Flair, The Undertaker defeated Razor Ramon, The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags) defeated WWF Tag Team Champions Money Inc. (Irwin R. Schyster & Ted DiBiase) via disqualification in Los Angeles and by countout in San Diego, WWF Intercontinental Champion Shawn Michaels defeated Marty Jannetty, The Headshrinkers (Fatu [Rikishi] & Samu) defeat The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon), Bob Backlund defeated Papa Shango, and Max Moon defeated Repo Man.

1996: Slammers Wrestling Federation ran at Strongbow Stadium in Bakersfield. Slammers Wrestling Federation Champion Jeff Lindberg defeated Joy Boy, Hombre de Oro defeated El Toro Bravo, The Samoan Kid defeated El Espirito, Tyrone Little defeated Mike Ehrhardt (The Messiah), and Jesus Zapata defeated Pete Malloy via disqualification.

2004: The Inoki Dojo/NJPW-USA presented Toukon 7 at El Potrero Nightclub in Cudahy. Katsushi Takemura & Osamu Nishimura defeated Chad Malenko [Chad Collyer] & Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson vs. James Gibson (Jamie Noble) ended in a draw, and The Havana Pitbulls (Ricky Reyes & Rocky Romero) & Vampiro defeated Durango Kid, Jose Maximo, & Ultimo Dragon in a 2-out-of-3 falls match.

Also in 2004, Gary Yap’s Pro Wrestling WAR held an 18-man gauntlet match to crown the first Pro Wrestling WAR Champion. Austin Aries would pin Gary Yap at the end of the gauntlet match to win the championship. Other wrestlers in the gauntlet included Scott Lost, Super Dragon, Jack Evans, Scorpio Sky, Tony Kozina, Kevin Steen (Kevin Owens), Human Tornado, El Generico (Sami Zayn), Vinnie Massaoo, Supra Badd, and more. The show also saw the original Blitzkrieg pass on his mask and persona to Jack Evans.

2008: The Empire Wrestling Federation held Holiday Fear 2008 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Covina. Ryan Taylor defeated TJ Perkins in a Belt on a Pole Match to become the new NWA Heritage Champion. Also on the card, Nick Jackson defeated Matt Jackson.

2014: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Black Cole Sun at the American Legion Post #308 in Reseda. Roderick Strong defeated Kyle O’Reilly in a Guerrilla Warfare Match to become the new PWG World Champion after O’Reilly had just defeated Ricochet to retain the PWG World Championship. Also on the card, Chris Sabin and Matt Sydal defeated The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson), Brian Cage defeated Biff Busick and Tommaso Ciampa and Uhaa Nation in a Four Way Match, PWG World Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and some guy defeated Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, Trevor Lee defeated Chris Hero, Adam Cole defeated Cedric Alexander, and Rich Swann & The African American Wolves (ACH & AR Fox) defeated Bobby Fish, Chuck Taylor & Johnny Gargano.

2015: Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presented Night 2 of All Star Weekend 11 at the American Legion Post #308. Chris Hero, Mike Bailey, Candice LeRae, and some guy defeated Mount Rushmore 2.0 (Adam Cole, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, & Roderick Strong) in a Guerrilla Warfare Match. Also on the card, Kenny Omega defeated Will Ospreay, Trevor Lee defeated Matt Sydal, Ricochet defeated Mark Andrews, and Chuck Taylor defeated Kikutaro. Twice.