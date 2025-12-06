Game Changer Wrestling presented GCW Highest in the Room 4 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, CA. Click for results.
Game Changer Wrestling
GCW Highest in the Room 4
December 6, 2025
Ukrainian Cultural Center
Los Angeles, CA
Streamed live on TrillerTV+
Bustah and the Brain (Alec Price and Jordan Oliver) over the Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick and Lucas Riley) to retain the GCW Tag Team Championship
Joey Janela over Jack Evans
The Brothers of Funstruction (Yabo The Clown and Ruffo Da Clown) over Epic Shit (The Epic Doug Malo and Rob Shit)
Matt Tremont over Damian 666 to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Championship
Vengador and Los Desperados (Gringo Loco and Jack Cartwheel) over Rey Horus, Brillante Jr., and Spider Fly
Priscilla Kelly over Vipress
Starboy Charlie over Cobre Mora and Bobby Flaco in a Triple Threat Match
Drew Parker over Ciclope
Atticus Cogar over Effy to retain the GCW Championship
